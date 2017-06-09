Jerry Brown of California, Jay Inslee of Washington state and Andrew Cuomo of NY have formed the U.S. Climate Alliance to uphold the Paris climate agreement.

As federal climate policy players clear the court, California Gov.

Kate Brown says the state will join a coalition led by California, Washington and NY to fight climate change.

Grubb says California and California companies can gain huge economic benefits from partnering with China on clean energy technology and services that will benefit both sides. California exported $14.4 billion in goods to China in 2016.

Brown said California was willing to join the construction of Belt and Road, and was looking forward to a stronger cooperative relationship with China in trade, investment, clean technology and environmental protection.

“We want to make sure it has full integrity and know exactly what’s going on. I’m confident that we will continue to make meaningful strides to ensure our communities and economies are resilient and better prepared to meet the challenge of climate change”. They’re urging other states to join. “Their cities have had major problems with air quality”, said Pickering.

The Bay Area Council says California is on track to generate half of the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and double the rate of energy efficiency savings in California buildings.

The two sides agreed to establish the California-China Clean Technology Partnership created to drive innovation and commercialization in areas such as carbon capture and storage, as well as advanced information technology that could help cut greenhouse gas emissions.