Calls for Teresa May’s resignation as her party lose majority vote

Despite saying she wouldn’t do it when she took over as Prime Minister, Theresa May called a snap general election on April 18. According to the Cabinet Manual, which sets out the main laws, rules and conventions affecting the conduct and operation of government Theresa May would only be expected to resign if she could not ‘command confidence and offer a clear alternative’.

The UK’s first-past-the-post electoral system means hung parliaments rarely happen in Britain, but it was the case following the 1974 election and most recently in 2010.

However, the PM made a U-turn on this decision, reportedly whilst away on a walking holiday with her husband Philip May in Snowdonia.

“This election was called in order for the prime minister to gain a larger majority in order to assert her authority”.

Official Brexit talks with the European Union are due to start in mid-June, and the PM claimed that Labour, the SNP and the Lib Dems would try and destabilise the process in Parliament.

European Union budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said the European Union is prepared to stick to the timetable that calls for negotiations to start in mid-June, but said it would take a few hours at least to see how the results of the election play out in forming a government.

Guenther Oettinger, the German member of the European Commission, said it was unclear negotiations could be launched on Monday, June 19, as planned. Over the next few days questions will also be asked about Theresa May’s campaign, where it failed and, in particular, all eyes will be on youth turnout to see whether the under 35s surprised everyone by turning out and making their voices heard in this election.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, reacts at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in London.

The last parliament had 196 female lawmakers, voted in at the election in 2015 and subsequent by-elections.

The biggest victor was Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The party got less than 5 per cent of the vote in numerous seats declared so far, meaning it will lose the £500 (€569) deposit all parties must pay to field a candidate.

Although her party blames her for the catastrophe, May will be under pressure to stay on as prime minister to form a government, probably with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party’s 10 new MPs.

High-profile casualties of a night of shock defeats included Liberal Democrat former leader and ex-deputy prime minister Nick Clegg in Sheffield Hallam, SNP former first minister Alex Salmond in Banff & Buchan and the SNP’s leader in Westminster Angus Robertson in Moray.

She is regarded as having performed well during the campaign, which was marred by deadly attacks in Manchester and London. “I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s at the top”.

Her failure to win a majority leaves her position as Conservative leader in question – raising the prospect of another election later in the year.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell warned Labour was “ready to form a government”, branding any Conservative-DUP arrangement a “coalition of chaos”.

The campaign was interrupted twice by attacks.

Kensington, a seat which the Conservatives have held since 1974, is also in play for Labour as it has gone to a third recount. As the polls suggested a tightening race, pollsters spoke less often of a landslide and raised the possibility that May’s majority would be eroded.

Last Saturday, three assailants wearing fake suicide vests mowed down pedestrians and launched a stabbing rampage around London Bridge, killing eight people before being shot dead by police.

Before May went through the largely symbolic process of seeking the queen’s approval for the new government, DUP leader Arlene Foster had told British media that it would be “difficult for (May) to survive” and that “it is too soon to talk about what we’re going to do”.

That said, security was far from the only issue.