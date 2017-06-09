Calls for Theresa May to quit as snap election delivers hung parliament

With her Conservative party’s overall majority whittled away to nothing, a resurgent Labour party making unexpected gains and upcoming Brexit negotiations thrown into uncertainty, Thursday’s general election threw up no end of surprises, and not just for the Prime Minister.

If the exit poll is correct, Corbyn could attempt to form a government with smaller parties which, like Labour, strongly oppose most of May’s policies on domestic issues such as public spending cuts.

Despite only holding 10 seats in the United Kingdom’s 650-seat parliament, the party will now assume the role of powerbroker in propping up a minority government.

“This is a very bad moment for the Conservative Party, and we need to take stock”, Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry said.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party announced it will put itself forward to lead a minority government.

Here are eight things we learned on a night of high political drama in Britain.

May’s best lifeline appeared to be a possible – but also uncertain – deal with a Northern Ireland party that won 10 seats.

May’s rival, British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, said it was time for the prime minister to stand down after election results indicated she had lost votes, support and the confidence of voters.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Education Secretary Justine Greening hung onto their seats by the skin of their teeth with much reduced majorities.

Should she be forced to step down as prime minister after this election, that would make her tenure the shortest of any British premier since the 1920s. In 2015, for instance, they predicted the Conservatives would win 316 seats, but that number increased to 331 throughout the night as results came in.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all the people of this country”.

After the result was declared in her constituency of Maidenhead, May gave a faltering speech.

Until a new government is formed, May and her team of ministers remain in charge and retain their full legal powers to act on behalf of the country, although by convention they would be expected to avoid taking major decisions. It is bad. She is in a very hard place.

Certainly her position on Brexit talks seems to have been compromised, and this could be sound the death knell for her Prime Ministership.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said: “Theresa May’s authority has been undermined by this election”. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the election shock didn’t necessarily mean that Britons have changed their minds about leaving but also predicted that “the tone” of negotiations may be affected. “I’ll fight tooth and nail to keep her in place”.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, often tipped as a potential successor to Mrs May as Tory leader, said: “We’ve got to listen to our constituents and listen to their concerns”.

Liberal Democrats were celebrating the return of former ministers Sir Vince Cable, Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson two years after they lost their parliamentary seats.

And Tim Farron’s party took Bath back from the Conservatives and regained Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross and Edinburgh West, which were lost to the SNP in 2015.

The opposition Labour Party meanwhile has had a field day, gaining 31 seats as of 0700 GMT (3pm Singapore time) and almost wiping out the Tories in London.

Labour took Canterbury, a seat which had been held by Conservatives since 1918, and claimed Tory scalps in a string of seats including Bristol North West, Stroud, Warwick & Leamington, Stockton South and Vale of Clwyd.

Oettinger said the European Union “stands ready” for Brexit talks, “but the next few hours or days will indicate if the other negotiating party can even begin talks because without a government, there can be no negotiations”.