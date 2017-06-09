Calls for Trump state visit to be cancelled after London attack tweets

In the hours after the attack, which killed seven people and left dozens injured, Trump on Twitter suggested that Mayor Sadiq Khan had told Londoners “not to be alarmed” about the attack.

Khan, however, hit back by saying he had “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks”.

On Monday, he tweeted that Mr Khan’s response was a “pathetic excuse” from a man who “had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”.

She also said the planned state visit by Trump will go ahead, despite Khan’s opposition. You stand shoulder to shoulder with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong and you tell them when they are wrong.

Trump Jr. continued defending his father and noted that every time media criticizes the president, their comments are proven to be wrong.

In the initial aftermath from this weekend’s attacks in London, Trump tweeted that Khan should be ashamed of himself for telling his citizens there’s “no reason to be alarmed“.

President Trump has used the most recent attack to again bring attention to his executive order that bans travel into the USA from six Muslim-majority countries, an action that is caught up in court.

They also renewed calls for leaders to call off his state visit in October.

Then, on Sunday, Trump doubled down on the attack, in what may be the worst tweet of his presidency.

The Mayor said on Channel 4 last night that Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom should be, consequently, cancelled. “MSM [Mainstream media] is working hard to sell it!” the president wrote.

She added that the suggestion that the president was criticizing Khan because he is Muslim is “utterly ridiculous”.

“I don´t wish to enter into a row between those two individuals who are I think are probably perfectly able to stick up for themselves”, he said of Trump and Khan. “We have constant attacks going on not just there but across the globe”.

This is not the first time the London mayor has called for the offer of a state visit to be rescinded.

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Johnson said Mr Khan was “saying something really very reasonable and sensible about how there was no need for the public to be alarmed by the presence of armed officers on the streets”. After his election a year ago, Khan tweeted criticism of then-candidate Trump’s rhetoric, saying his “ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe”.