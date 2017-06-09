Can Apple’s (AAPL) HomePod Outmuscle Amazon and Google?

It is just too bad the iPhone maker is focusing on the wrong part of the whole concept. These are uncharted waters for both Apple and its quirky virtual assistant, and even if the HomePod is now being pitched primarily to music lovers, it’s also an exciting device for smart home diehards and gadget lovers in general.

HomePod is a pill shaped home speaker that is more than just a speaker, with an A8 chip and 7 beam-forming tweeters along with a thick 4inch woofer, which delivers a powerful yet clean bass without distortion. Advanced searches will even tell users the particular musician playing in a song.

Our Apple HomePod vs Google Home vs Amazon Echo comparison lines these smart speakers side-by-side, to see which is best for you.

That explains the big price difference.

While early tech adopters might find it easy to invest in a speaker to get access to an assistant the price that they are willing to pay for it has been set by Amazon and Google and so far it has not gone past $249.

One announcement generating a lot of buzz is Apple’s new HomePod. Apple is leaning into artificial intelligence (AI) with improved machine learning and on-device learning aimed at making Siri more predictive and proactive. And on that front, Apple is way behind.

HomePod is also integrated with Apple Music, the company’s streaming subscription service with around 40 million songs.

It echoes how the company launched Siri in the first place.

When it comes to mobile assistance, Google Now and Apple’s Siri are well developed. Aside from a new voice, and more context that will be used to suggest answers to follow-up questions, Siri will now support translation from English into Chinese, German, Italian, French and Spanish with more to come later. And on that front, Google is killing it. Amazon and Google took the techie, smart-gadget route, which is perfectly fine.

“Apple reinvented portable music with iPod and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes”, said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

It is a clever way of putting Siri’s best foot forward while masking its deficiencies. But Apple will need to have something else up its sleeve to convince casual fans to buy a $350 smart speaker that isn’t as smart as the competition.

But there is no guarantee that approach will work this time – and there are plenty of reasons to believe it will not with the HomePod. Nobody would question quality sound, however.

Apple has made a series of augmented reality acquisitions over the past three years, and the first major fruits of those deals were presented on Monday. Wall Street analysts are not enthused either. United Kingdom and Australian prices are yet to be confirmed. We are aware that iOS 11 will bring enhancements to Siri.

Peter Nowak is a veteran technology writer and the author of Humans 3.0. “If Apple had not done this, its customers would embrace Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant”.

