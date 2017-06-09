Can Apple’s HomePod Compete With Amazon’s Alexa?

San Jose: Apple Inc on Monday introduced the HomePod, a voice-controlled speaker that can make music suggestions and adjust home temperatures, taking aim at Amazon.com Inc’s Alexa feature and Echo devices. Amazon Echo, for example, can read the news, provide updates on traffic and weather, read audiobooks from Audible, give information on local businesses, report sports scores, control lights and other things within your home with connected devices.

The speakers, driven by artificial intelligence and voice-enabled assistants – such as Amazon’s Alexa – have become a leading trend in the tech industry and Alexa now boasts support for more than 10,000 apps. Before getting to that, though, it’s worth highlighting Cook’s remarks on the HomePod, an entirely new product category for Apple.

Information that is transmitted to Apple’s servers will be encrypted and sent using an anonymous Siri identifier.

HomePod is definitely bigger than Google Home or Amazon Echo.

By saying, “Hey Siri, I like this song”, HomePod and Apple Music become the ideal musicologist, learning preferences from hundreds of genres and moods, across tens of thousands of playlists, and these music tastes are shared across devices.

But it would be more convenient for consumers if the systems could be interlinked, allowing users to mix and match smart products.

However, Apple may soon change this with expected plans to pair Siri with a wider range of apps, according to Reuters. Just keep in mind Apple hasn’t released the HomePod yet, so the final product may have more to offer.

“As the iPhone reaches a point of near saturation in mature markets and replacement rates continue to slow, Apple must find new ways to lock in users”. In one demo, Apple executive Craig Federighi pointed a camera at a table on stage and added a virtual coffee cup and a lamp on the real table. “With over 165 million subscriptions to Apple services and quarterly revenue of $7 billion, this is an important priority for growth”.

Back in early May, we heard that Apple may be expanding its foray into the Smart Home market with its own Amazon Echo competitor.

The two speakers also have other functionalities aside from playing music. HomePod is the first, all-new Apple Inc gadget to land in almost two years, but that is if we reduce last year’s wireless AirPods to a mere EarPods upgrade. It also has six microphones to pick up on voice commands, which Apple says should allow users to interact with the speaker from across the room. Siri, Cortana, and Google Assistant are available on the market for years. Apple’s speaker will be launching in the USA, U.K., and Australia in December, with additional markets to come next year. Other than that, HomePod has a custom array of seven bean-forming tweeters with pure high-frequency acoustics and enhanced directional control. The speaker is powered by an Apple A8 ARM chip, the same one that was used in iPhones a few generations ago.

“I don’t think it will be the next iPhone”, Blau said of HomePod, “but, Apple could gain share and be a leader”. HomePod is compatible with iPhone 5s and later, running iOS 11.