Canada housing starts slip more than expected in May

In this FSR, the Bank assesses two separate risk scenarios related to these vulnerabilities.

Imbalances in the Canadian housing market have also grown since December, mainly due to an acceleration in prices in Toronto and surrounding areas.

“Debt is rising because people want to own a home _ it’s not really that complicated”, Poloz said.

The bank’s report was released with recent indicators showing that Canada’s economy has been building momentum for months.

“Household credit growth has been strong, exceeding disposable income gains for the past several years”, the report said, noting that “about 90 per cent” of this debt growth has come from mortgages and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs).

It also comes, however, as concerns about the Canadian real estate market _ domestically and from overseas _ continue to pile up. The Bank of Canada noted that the price increases have become even more acute over the past year in communities more than an hour’s commute away from Toronto proper, as prospective buyers who have been priced out of the expensive Toronto market “have looked increasingly farther in search of more affordable housing”. The Bank of Canada cut rates twice in 2015 to stimulate the economy amid an oil price slump, but the cheap borrowing costs have helped fuel the housing boom and consumer debt.

Poloz said “it’s simply too early to say” whether governments should consider doing more at this point to address the hotter housing markets.

Still, the bank warned that the share of uninsured mortgages is growing and some are showing riskier characteristics, including longer amortizations and the use of secondary loans and credit as buyers stretch to get into the expensive market.

It also outlined two risks outside the household and housing sectors, including a sharp increase in long-term interest rates driven by higher global risk premiums and stress emanating from China and other emerging market economies.

“They are things we need to be mindful of, but no one’s predicting that they’re about to occur”, he said.

Prices in Toronto, which accounts for 25.49 percent of the Canadian market, surged by 2.1 percent, the highest month-on-month advance since the 2.8 percent recorded in March 1989.

The first is the possibility of a large, persistent shock in foreign demand that would lead to a severe recession. Such a development would hurt the broader economy and the financial system, the bank said.

The bank characterized this broader risk as “low”, but said it would have “a severe impact should it occur”.

The bank said recent funding stress at Home Capital Group Inc, an alternative mortgage lender, “highlighted the vulnerability associated with overreliance on less-stable funding sources”.