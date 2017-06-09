Cardinals announce number of coaching changes, DFA Peralta

After beginning with a statement on how the 2017 season so far is “not how he envisioned the season going”, Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak said Kolten Wong has been called back up to the Major Leagues after a short rehab stint in the minor leagues. Maloney will be replaced by Mike Schildt, previously the team’s quality control coach. Maloney’s new role is yet to be determined.

Additionally, assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller is taking a leave of absence from the team, and Mark Budaska has been promoted to assistant hitting coach until he returns. Budaska is in his 10th season with the Cardinals, spending all previous nine seasons as the hitting coach at Triple-A Memphis.

Ron “Pop” Warner, a longtime coach within the Cardinals organization, is also joining the club to assist the coaching staff.

Wong, on the other hand, was hitting.278 with 11 doubles and 16 RBIs when he was injured.

Veteran third baseman Jhonny Peralta has been designated for assignment, and third-base coach Chris Maloney has been reassigned within the organization.

Following the announcement, Mozeliak took questions from the media.

In terms of Mike Matheny’s job security, Mozeliak stressed he wants Matheny to have confidence to do the job, but even he knows there is pressure from upstairs to produce.

Mozeliak told reporters the team was underachieving and he believes changes had to be made to turn the club around. The Cardinals are just 4 1/2 games out of the lead in division, but this week lost seven in a row overall for the first time since 2013.