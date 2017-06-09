Catalonia to hold referendum on independence from Spain in October

Catalonia will hold a referendum on splitting from Spain on October 1, the head of the region said today, setting the stage for months of confrontation with the central government which says such a vote is illegal and must not take place.

Regional president Carles Puigdemont said Catalans will be asked if they want Catalonia to be an independent republic.

Similarly, the regional government in Barcelona had reportedly launched public tenders for the supplies or urns and ballots needed for a vote but officially they are to be used for other purposes.

The Spanish government has not given its consent to the referendum maintaining that the Constitution does not allow for a vote on the independence of any Spanish region.

In a symbolic poll held three years ago, more than 80 percent of participants opted for independence, however, only 2.3 million of Catalonia’s 5.4 million eligible voters had taken part, reports said.

It is unclear how the regional government will overcome the legal challenges this time around. Several Catalan politicians, including former regional president Artur Mas, have been fined or barred from public office for holding a mock referendum in November 2014.

As a result, they may be forced into a delicate situation – having to choose between obeying their immediate superiors and facing possible sanctions for disobeying Spanish law, or sticking by the Constitution.

Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, a prominent figure in Spain’s new anti-establishment left movement, has rejected supporting a vote that is not agreed with central authorities. Puigdemont is to announce the date and the question for the referendum on independence from Spain.

The Catalan parliament – where pro-independence forces hold a majority of seats – is expected to formally call the vote this summer, possibly unchaining a judicial reaction from Madrid.

The leader of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, pauses during an statement in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, June 9, 2017.

The country’s Constitutional Court has already invalidated previous attempts by the northeastern region to gain more autonomy.