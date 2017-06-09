Cavs not giving up – James

A few teams have come close to playoff perfection before. Wasn’t destiny that had brought them together. I see nothing preventing them from going to eight to 10 straight Finals.

What is a league to do?

Cleveland had collapsed in the third quarter of the first two games, letting the Warriors run away and hide. “My view is, players will redouble their efforts over the summer”. They won a championship, and previous year it was the greatest regular-season team we had played, probably one of the best postseason teams that everybody’s ever seen as well, but we were just able to overcome that.

You hear that, C.J. The Cavs have a solid core – one clearly good enough to run through the Eastern Conference without much trouble. It’s really quite simple. Harrison Barnes scored only 65 points in all seven games of last year’s Finals, shooting 35/31/60.

So, where does that leave us? James, a four-time league MVP, will do his best to prevent his Cavaliers from being on the wrong side of history, but even he admits this team is going to be hard to beat. If true, this means one of two things. He had Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami and now has Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Cleveland. The Lakers’ young players have a lot of growing up to do.

Kevin Durant was not there in 2015 or 2016. Kevin Durant is already Kevin Durant. A two-time MVP winner, the first unanimous victor in National Basketball Association history, made less money this year than 79 of his peers.

As for the Clippers?

Time is of the essence for LeBron, whose career record in the NBA Finals is 17-26. It ends with the banana boat being sucked up into a spaceship.

Simply put, the Cavs would have to shed a ton of salary just to get cap space.

The big loss prompted a big splash in the free agent market. K.D. comes down, hits a big three… However, the Cavs can remedy this with a simple, three-step plan.

The Warriors, already on the longest playoff win streak in National Basketball Association history, set the North American sports playoff win streak mark with their 15th consecutive triumph, moving past the NHL Pittsburgh Penguins’ 14-game run from the 1992 and 1993 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Rockets don’t need talent. They don’t have their own first-round pick this year, and owe their 2019 draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the Kyle Korver trade this year. Despite their dominance, the Warriors have attracted some of the fans who might have dismissed or even despised some of the more polarizing individualistic dynasties that preceded them. Damn, I’m getting excited-these guys could knock off the Cavs next year! The Warriors, however, will have no trouble flushing the Celtics down the toilet whenever they please.

As the ball hung in the air, his plan to win a championship, Golden State’s grip on the series, Cleveland’s last-gasp attempt to defend its title, all of it was on the line. “Whether it be a three-pointer that is out in transition or an off-leg shot or something like that that doesn’t look necessarily comfortable, you have to realize that all those guys in that locker room are capable of making those type of shots”.

Then Durant, playing the first three games of this series the way LeBron played the last three a year ago, knocked down his three.

The Warriors are positioned to have their top four players under contract for at least another three to four years. But rather than look at it as a frustration, James sees it for what it is: the Warriors going out and doing exactly what he would do if the same situation presented itself to him.

San Antonio Spurs: Now we’re talking.