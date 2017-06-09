Cavs not making any lineup changes for Game 3 of the Finals

His first instinct was to protect LeBron James.

“I’m not doing it”, Lue said of the rumoured Iman Shumpert for J.R. Smith switch in his starting lineup. “I’m one of his knights”.

Bolting on Cleveland again would be a bold choice, but if winning is what matters most to James, “The Land” probably is not the best place to finish his career.

Kyrie Irving and the Cavs intend to play better in a momentum-shifting Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

So far, they have provided nearly nothing.

Durant is averaging 34 points, 10 rebounds and 6.0 assists in the Finals, joining Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal as the only players with at least 25 points in their first eight Finals games. It’s sports. If you have the opportunity to sign one of the best players, and you can do it?

To this point, chapter three of Cleveland vs. Deron Williams played 33 minutes without scoring a single point.

According to Smith, that was no accident, as that is one of the reasons he’s with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“We play at our pace”. For a majority of this season, it’s been on myself, Bron and K-Love’s shoulders.

CLEVELAND, OH- For the second year in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers returned home with a 2-0 series deficit in the NBA Finals.

With his Cleveland Cavaliers trailing the Warriors 3-0 in the NBA Finals, James was asked if it’s good for the league, or even fair, to have such a dominant team. This season, Smith made 42 percent of his three-pointers at Quicken Loans Arena and shot 28 percent on the road.

Trailing Golden State 2-0 in the best-of-7 championship series, the Cavs come home after two lopsided road losses hoping for a repeat of previous year, when a game-3 win set the stage for the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history. What’s more, Golden State was sloppy at times with 18 turnovers, which allowed the Cavaliers to keep pace with the visitors for long stretches.

“I don’t care. If we win, it doesn’t matter to me”, Smith said. “I was more aggressive”. They shot poorly in Game 1 and in Game 2 were careless with the ball. “Who is this weird guy?”

“We’re not gonna change our game because of who we’re playing”. The media will buzz with questions of whether or not Cleveland can trudge through another game playing as well as they did, but I expect nothing less than a valiant effort in Game 4. “I wouldn’t be myself if I didn’t think that”.

“It’s just fantastic the buzz that people around here have and even when we are down 2-0 this is not a anxious town or a pissed off town”. This is not a pissed-off town. “So we want to play with a pace, but to play with pace, we’ve got to get stops”.

The crowd can have a tangible effect, particularly on nominal players.

After shooting 40 precent from the field in games 1 and 2, Kyrie Irving finally popped off.

Golden State’s break-neck speed on offense has been a sight to behold. “If that would have been at home, the crowd would have went insane, and that would have turned into a timeout”, Shumpert said. “I remember our offence was pushed back to half court the first few possessions”.

“A lot of it is just being aware, staying alert“, Lue said. But you know it’s definitely possible. The grand prize in the National Basketball Association is a championship ring, and players will sacrifice everything possible to get one. “But that team, they knew what they were about. It’s definitely a better feeling”. “It’s a “We’re going to get it, don’t worry, we are there for your guys” so it’s our job to match the energy they will bring and like I said, we just need to play better”.

“We have to play fast”. “If I’m in a suit or whatever, if we win the championship, we all get rings”.