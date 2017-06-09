CCTV footage of police shootout with London Bridge attackers emerges

Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian of Moroccan descent, hit people with a van on London Bridge and then went on to stab others on Saturday night.

But Italy’s Corriere della Sera reported that Zaghba had been stopped at Bologna airport in 2016 when trying to fly to Syria via Turkey, and that Italian authorities had identified him as a potential “foreign fighter” and tipped off Britain about his movements.

He said Zaghba was always tracked by Italian intelligence officers while in the country and that United Kingdom authorities were informed.

The rampage was brought to an end when the trio were shot dead by armed police eight minutes after the first emergency call.

Police investigating the terror attack at London Bridge, in which eight people died, have made another arrest.

The attack had brought London to a standstill just days before the general election and led to heightened security at polling booths up and down the United Kingdom yesterday as the UK’s terror threat level remains at “severe”, which means an attack is highly likely.

When Zaghba entered Britain, staff at passport control should automatically have been alerted by the Schengen system, BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw said, citing unofficial sources.

Butt is a Pakistan-born United Kingdom citizen known to the police and MI5 living in East London; he was so well known, that he was featured in a Channel 4 documentary about United Kingdom jihadis, The Guardian reports.

Redouane was 30 and “claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan”, police said.

Police have 11 people in custody on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act, but they haven’t been named or charged.

Twelve people who were arrested in Barking on Sunday – believed to include relatives of the dead men – have now been released by police.

Before the recent attacks, Brexit and domestic issues such as the state of the health service and the cost of care for the elderly had dominated the election campaign.

Le Drian said a third French citizen remained missing.

On Monday Metropolitan Police named his accomplices as being Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27.