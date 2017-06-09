CD Projekt Red Confirms Cyberpunk 2077 Ransom

CD Projekt Red has stated that the stolen files relating to the game are ‘old and largely unrepresentative of the current vision for the game’.

CD Projekt Red released a statement on Twitter about a theft of internal files that include some early design of upcoming Cyberpunk 2077.

The extra twist to this is that the individual (s) has/have chose to hold the studio to ransom and are threatening to make them public if the studio doesn’t meet their demands.

Hopefully, the thieves will see the error of their ways, and decide not to release the Cyberpunk 2077 files they obtained from the developer. We know that it will be a huge open-world RPG that is going to make The Witcher 3 look small according to PC Gamer.

CD Projekt Red is as yet not confirmed plans to demonstrate any of it at E3.

CD Projekt say they have notified the authorities about this attempted extortion, so there’s a chance that could put the perpetrators off releasing the files. Episodes from Netflix’s new season of Orange Is the New Black were made available online after the streaming service refused to pay a hacker’s ransom demand. The CDPR team warns those who are interested in enjoying Cyberpunk 2077 to avoid any information not coming directly from the studio as it may spoil their experience. We gamers love us a good leak by insider information, but when those leaks come in the form of stolen documents and assets, there’s something to be said. Since the event, we’ve conducted additional external security tests and we will double our efforts to ensure such situations don’t occur in the future.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now in development with no official release date.