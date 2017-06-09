CG Stocks Outlines=} Ambev SA (ABEV), Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCE.

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is bringing a new no-kilojoule product to market that, if successful, will replace the nine-year-old Coke Zero brand. Asset Management One Co. Creative Planning boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 61.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,715.6% in the first quarter. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of Ambev SA (ADR) (NYSE:ABEV) decreased -1.05% and closed at $5.63 after opening 5.66 with the overall traded volume of 28.61 million shares. Company’s distance from 20 day simple moving average is 0.91% and distance from 50-Day simple moving average is 3.28%. KO’s profit would be $2.42 billion giving it 19.72 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. The Coca-Cola also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $629,700 was sold by DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR.

Volumes in its sparkling beverages division – which covers soft drinks – fell 4.7 per cent a year ago while water, energy and dairy drink volumes rose 3.1 per cent. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. After having $0.43 EPS previously, The Coca-Cola Co’s analysts see 32.56 % EPS growth. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a €0.44 ($0.49) dividend. A recommendation of 1 or 2 would represent a consensus Buy. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s payout ratio is now 31.98%.

Coca Cola No Sugar is coming to Australia later this month.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)’s rating has just been cut by analysts at BMO Capital to a Hold. Vetr lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.58 target price on the stock.in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, May 29th. Stock has got OUTPERFORM rating from 5 analyst of Thomson Reuters, 3 analyst given HOLD rating to the stock and 0 given UNDERPERFORM rating. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,607. Also, insider Irial Finan sold 354,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $3,813,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 780,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,111,610.