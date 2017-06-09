Chad recalls ambassador from Qatar amid Gulf Arab row

Qatar’s National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has expressed concern for the well-being of thousands nationals of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) living in Doha, and for Qataris living in the Gulf region, in the wake of a major diplomatic fallout.

The feud has raised fears of wider instability in an already volatile region that is a crucial global energy supplier and home to several Western military bases.

Kuwait is leading efforts to find a mediated solution.

This is evidenced not only by a series of tweets defending Riyadh’s actions, which he said he hoped would “be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism” but also by a large weapons deal with Saudi Arabia secured during Trump’s recent trip to the kingdom.

Its ambassador to Washington, Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani has said he still does not know why the Gulf State neighbours have cut links with Qatar.

“The president offered to help the parties resolve their differences, including through a meeting at the White House if necessary”, Trump’s office said after the call. Qatar has rejected the charge as “unjustified” and “baseless”.

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday cut Qatar’s credit rating by one notch to AA (Frankfurt: A116XA – news) – and put it on watch for further downgrades after Gulf Arab states severed ties. Trump also appeared to suggest the decision to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar, home to a large us military base, was understandable. Saudi Arabia has closed Qatar’s only land border.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted Tuesday about Qatar funding extremists, called Sheikh Tamim on Wednesday and offered to host leaders at the White House to resolve the crisis.

Qatar Airways is providing refunds or reroutings for customers who hold tickets for flights to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt or Bahrain.

‘We have moved from breaking diplomatic relations to a comprehensive blockade of global conventions and human rights, not only for Qataris but also for citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, ‘ he said in press conference.

“The measures are unjustified and are based on claims and allegations that have no basis in fact”, Al-Jazeera quoted the Qatar Foreign Ministry, as saying, in a statement.

He said there are multiple issues at play.

“Considering the outbreak of tension in Qatar’s relations with (other) Arab states, it is possible (for Iran) to satisfy all demands of Qatar for agricultural products”, he said.