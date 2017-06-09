Champions Trophy: David Warner accuses CA of trying to wreck Australia’s campaign

“If CA want to try and help us win I think they wouldn’t be releasing videos like that”.

The ACA also reacted angrily to the CA video, calling it a re-hashing of previous “half-truths” and “mischaracterisations”, and accused CA of sitting on $70 million in cash reserves while complaining about the under-funding of grassroots cricket.

And Warner – who has previously suggested this year’s Ashes series could be jeopardised by the dispute – called the publishing of that video into question as Steve Smith’s side prepare for Saturday’s crucial Champions Trophy clash with England.

Rain-sodden Birmingham has been home to the Australia cricket team for much of their three-week stay in the United Kingdom for the Champions Trophy.

That request seems to have been ignored by CA and Warner is unhappy with the timing of the video’s release. They obviously haven’t thought about the process.

Warner has become the most high-profile senior Australia global in robustly arguing the players’ case, with the left-handed opener arguing that if they don’t have a contract then they won’t be able to play in the showpiece home Ashes Test series against England that starts in November.

The tourists will be doing their best to set aside distractions. “We have an important game coming up this week”. “The MoU can wait until after the game and the tournament”, ESPN Cricinfo quoted Warner as saying.

“We have 100 percent support with the ACA to get to the table with CA”.

The contrast between the young brash opener who took a swing at the English star in the Birmingham nightspot four years ago and the relaxed family man Warner has become could not be more in focus heading into Saturday’s clash against England at Edgbaston.

“If I see him, I’ll give him a handshake”, he added with another smile.

Now 30, married with two young children and teetotal to boot, Warner looks back at that night as the making of him, with the numbers since certainly supporting the theory given that 26 of his 31 global centuries have come post Walkabout-gate.

“We all go through periods when young and naive”. I’ve two kids and I’m married.

“It was a learning curve for me…”

“But we’ve played games in the past, I can think of a T20 game in South Africa (in 2014) where we had sand or sawdust on the ground to play”. “But now I have and I have a great balance on and off the field”. Known back then by the nickname “Bull”, Warner’s team- mates now fondly refer to him as “Rev”, a sign of how his life has changed although the “Bull” has not disappeared from the scene completely.

The “Bull” can still stir occasionally, though. “Just depends on what day you get me. Most of the time, I’m probably the reverend – as they say – but look, it’s about winning games for Australia and being the best person I can around the team and around people outside cricket”.

The transformation from The Bull to The Reverend is nearly complete.