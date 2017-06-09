Champions Trophy: SA opt to bat against Pak

Pakistan after being humiliated by India in their first encounter of Champions Trophy 2017 will face off South Africa on Wednesday in a do-or-die encounter in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Also, this is a must win game Pakistanis as they already lost the opening game against India by mammoth 124 runs on June 4. A couple of youngsters was playing their first match against India.

It left Group B wide open, with three teams on a win apiece after South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs at the Oval last week.

Having conceded 319 for three against title-holders India, Pakistan restricted South Africa to 219 for eight after losing the toss.

The wickets meant South Africa were in tatters, 118 for six, putting Pakistan on top in the contest. “My issue is fear”.

“My issue is getting out there and really looking to take the game on and just believing in themselves and believing that they can take the game on”, Mickey said. “It (rain) is something we can’t control, if I want to say it that way. We don’t understand when to bowl our variations”.

Perhaps some of South Africa’s current players should attend. “We’ll be thinking firmly of coming back and beating South Africa“, he said.

“So we are confident going into this game, without being arrogant or overconfident”.

“I think the mood is OK”, Sarfraz told reporters at Edgbaston on Tuesday. “South Africa are a really good team and we are working out plans for their team combination”.

It is clear that the Pakistan players are a motivated bunch and are deriving strength from their passionate following. “We can only control what’s in front of us and that’s to play good cricket, to make sure we’re prepared, and we’ve covered all those bases”. The only area which might give respite to Pakistan is that they have won the last three out of four matches against the Proteas and also beat them last time they met in an ICC event (Pakistan defended a meagre total of 232 in the 2015 World Cup). We played well, we won our first game in the tournament.

Sarfraz, when asked if there would be any team changes for the match against South Africa, practically confirmed his starting line-up instead of keeping his cards close to his chest.

Fakhar Zaman got a chance to play his debut ODI match for Pakistan due to the poor performance of Ahmed Shehzad. The two spinners combined when de Villiers departed by slicing Imad to Hafeez at backward point-a wicket greeted by huge cheers from the large Pakistan contingent in a crowd of more than 18,000.

“The extra bounce garnered by the 6’4” seamer caused Pakistan no end of problems with Fakhar edging an off-cutter to slip before Azhar Ali (9) guided a catch to Imran Tahir at third man two balls later.

The cliche of Pakistani “unpredictability” may be wearing thin, at least in one-day global cricket. It is mostly predicted that South Africa will win today’s ICC Champion match.