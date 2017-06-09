Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka beat India by seven wickets, stay in tournament

Sri Lanka recorded the highest ever run-chase in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy to beat India by seven wickets at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday. The skipper came in to the crease at a crucial juncture, took his time and played a captain’s knock.

Gunathilaka scored 76 runs off 72 balls which included 7 fours and 2 sixes. “But that second-wicket partnership set us the platform”.

Angelo Mathews says an inspirational session in the nets with Kumar Sangakkara laid the foundations for Sri Lanka’s stunning Champions Trophy victory against India.

Considering Sri Lankan batting performance against South Africa, no one would have thought that Sri Lanka would reach the target with such ease as it clinched the victory by 7 wickets with 8 balls still remaining.

“Well, it doesn’t matter if the opposition respects us or not”. We’re not a side that always plays explosive cricket for the 50 overs.

Gunaratne swept Jasprit Bumrah for six off one knee before Mathews drove down the ground to bring the score level and then nicked a single to seal a stunning win with eight balls to spare.

Wow, what a game by this young 31-year-old man Shikhar Dhawan from Indian team in ICC Champions Trophy against Sri Lanka. “So we are pretty clear about the whole situation, and, it certainly has opened up the whole table for sure”, Kohli said. “As for people’s perception – we can’t sit here and think of what people perceive us to be or what people had expected of us as a team”.

The win also molded the last two games into quarter-finals in Group B. Therefore, Sri Lanka will have to beat Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament. We just want to take one game at a time. He was India’s highest run-getter in the tournament and fifth overall. Going with the flow.look at PakistanTeam planning against the south Africa.

Even if they were at a spot of bother, Dhawan and new batsman Dhoni showed a lot of positivity, not staying away from punishing poor deliveries.

Mathews said he, in fact, was ready for the brickbats had his gamble of sending an injured Kusal Perera back to the pavilion not worked. Gunaratne, who came to bat after Kusal Perera (47 retired hurt), was very impressive as he started hitting the ball from the very start and eased off the pressure from the skipper.

Kusal Mendis was adjujded player of the match. As a captain, I had to send him, and it would have been a few bullets fired at me if it hadn’t gone too well.