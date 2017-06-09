Charlotte Pride denies gay Trump supporter’s float into parade

A spokesperson for the organization said in written statement, “Charlotte Pride reserves the right to decline participation at our events to groups or organizations which do not reflect the mission, vision and values of our organization, as is acknowledged in our parade rules and regulations by all groups at the time of their parade application. We will continue to support the human rights of LGBTI persons together with like-minded governments, businesses, and civil society organizations globally”.

Todd Starnes, a commentator for Fox News, said Charlotte Pride’s “decision to ban “Gays for Trump” smells of narrow-minded political bigotry”.

“Gays for Trump” has provoked controversy within America’s LGBT community, with some LGBT advocates accusing the group of supporting an anti-transgender president.

Brian Talbert claims he’s being discriminated against for being a proud supporter of President Trump.

Talbert said, “I don’t judge them for how they vote.

Charlotte Pride invites all individuals, groups, organizations and causes which share our values to join our community’s celebration of the LGBTQ community, history, arts and culture during the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade, Aug. 26-27, 2017″, the letter said.

“It was fear of being gay based, fear of being gay but now it’s fear of being a Republican”, he said.

Mostly, he says, from straight Republicans. “President Lincoln built the Republican Party on the principles of liberty and equality”. As a reaction to the perceived intolerance of the Gay Pride Parade committee, the Ball’s webpage proclaims in all caps, “WE DO NOT DISCRIMINATE!”

The Trump administration began removing LGBT information from WhiteHouse.gov shortly after Trump took office, according to The Post’s Colby Itkowitz.

During the 2015 pride parade in Jerusalem, an ultra-Orthodox man murdered 16-year-old Shira Banki and injured several others in an attack protesting what he called an “abomination” of a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem.

“The rainbow flag has got all many different stripes, it represents all sorts of different people and I’m a part of that color”, Talbert said. He recalled that Christian demonstrators threw rocks and bottles at the marchers and that someone spit in his face. “The Equality March this weekend is an important and symbolic opportunity for the LGBTQ parents of today and those who come next to stand and be counted, and to remind our elected officials that they represent the right of ALL Americans to ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness'”.

“I want them to realize that they’re doing the exact same thing they say bigoted people are doing to them – they’re the oppressors now”, he said. You have supported from day one.