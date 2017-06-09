Chelsea Manning on responsibility: owed it to public, accepts it for actions

In her first video interview since her release from prison last month, Chelsea Manning revealed why she leaked over 700,000 classified documents to Wikileaks in 2010.

The 29-year-old Army private told ABC’s Good Morning America that she made a decision to leak the documents because of the carnage she had seen as an Army intelligence analyst in Iraq, including the deaths of unarmed civilians and two Reuters journalists. She’d spent seven years at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas when Obama commuted her sentence to time served only three days before his tenure as president ended.

Manning said she had not spoken to Obama but thanked him in the ABC interview, her voice breaking, for giving her “another chance”.

Manning, 29, was released in May from a U.S. military prison in Kansas where she had been serving time for passing secrets to the WikiLeaks website in the biggest breach of classified data in the history of the United States. She says she tried to kill herself twice behind bars and fought for the hormone treatments she says keep her alive.

“I work with this information every day”, Manning said. “And eventually you just stop – I stopped seeing just statistics and information, and I started seeing people”.

“I have a responsibility to the public, you know. we all have responsibility”, she said, without elaborating. “No one told me to do this, no one directed me to do this, this is me”.

She also said that she has taken responsibility for what she did.

“I used to get these frightful feelings like I just wanted to rip my body apart, and I don’t want to have to go through that experience again”. Despite this, she insists that she respects the military.

When asked how she feels about the military today, Manning said, “I have nothing but utmost respect for the military”. “That’s all I asked for was a chance”.

“I’ve been given a chance”, she said.