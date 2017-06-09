Governor Jerry Brown has been playing statesman this week and meeting with high-level Chinese leaders to make his own pacts on renewable energy and more.

The two leaders met in the Great Hall of the People as part of an worldwide clean energy conference in Beijing.

The Under2 Coalition – an worldwide pact among cities, states and countries committed to limiting the increase in global average temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius – now includes 170 jurisdictions on six continents.

Communist Party leaders pledged that greenhouse gas emissions will peak no later than 2030 under the Paris pact, and start to fall after then. Brown met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to strengthen ties on clean technology between China and California.

Without mentioning Trump by name, Brown told attendees at a forum on electric vehicles that “there are still people in powerful places who are resisting reality”. “We need a very close partnership with China, with your businesses, with your provinces, with your universities”.

Brown also signed agreements with China’s central government and two provinces to collaborate on countering climate change.

Jerry Brown signed an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to share technological advances in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and developing clean-energy alternatives. The United States has 10 cities with a population of more than one million. “The contrast with what’s happening in China could not be more stark”.

Xi emphasised California’s unique position as a state with colossal economic power, encouraging Brown to promote and invest in environmental science as much as possible.

“The key to Paris was President Xi and President Obama meeting together”, the Los Angeles Times reports him saying earlier this week.

At an global clean energy conference in Beijing, Californian Governor Jerry Brown, spoke to reporters about Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, saying that it would ultimately prove to be a temporary setback to the fight against climate change.

The governors of two of those states are Republicans.

The Governor’s remarks came on World Environment Day at the International Summit of New Environmental Protection Technology. However, officials confirmed Perry did not meet with China’s president.

“If we don’t seize exports opportunities where they exist, the jobs will go to others, not Americans”, former US Assistant Defense Secretary Chas Freeman told NBC News Tuesday. “We want to stand behind him and make that possible”.

It’s part of the fraud that supports one of the talking points reactionaries love to use – the one about how government should not be picking winners and losers in the marketplace.

“Our experience with CCUS proves that you can do the right thing for the environment and the economy too”, Perry said, adding that he looked “forward to global collaboration between U.S. and Canada, and with other countries?”.