China concerned over ‘killing’ of kidnapped nationals in Pakistan

China and Pakistan are investigating the Islamic State group’s claim that two Chinese teachers kidnapped in Pakistan have been killed.

The incident took place on May 24, when armed men pretending to be policemen entered a house in Quetta’s Jinnah town and kidnapped two Chinese nationals-a man and a woman.

The Pakistani officials are yet to comment on the ISIS’ confirmation, which came a day after army claimed that it had carried out an operation against ISIS in Balochistan.

Hua said that after learning the two were missing, the Chinese government and diplomatic missions in Pakistan immediately activated their emergency response mechanism and coordinated with the Pakistani side to “rescue them with our upmost efforts”.

Pakistani troops, including commandos, raided what was being described as headquarters of IS operatives in the province and killed 12 “hard-core” militants.

Islamic State, which controls some territory in neighboring Afghanistan, has struggled to establish a presence in Pakistan.

The military also said the suicide bomber who last month killed 25 people in the attack on the deputy chairman of the Senate had been based in the cave hideout. Pakistani officials speaking on routine condition of anonymity said they were aware of the video but the bodies had not been found or their identities verified.

China is one of Pakistan’s major allies, investing heavily in infrastructure projects including nuclear power plants, roads and dams. The two refer to each other as “all weather friends”. Some Pakistani sectarian groups have in recent months partnered with the IS group in spectacular attacks, including a shrine bombing that killed 90 devotees.

China has also expressed concern about militants in Pakistan linking up with what China views as separatists in the far western Chinese region of Xinjiang, where hundreds have been killed in violence in recent years.