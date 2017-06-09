China imported 37.2 million tonnes or 8.76 million barrels per day of crude oil last month, up 15 percent from a year earlier and almost 8 percent from April, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

China on Thursday posted a significant surge in exports and imports in May, with total volume growing 18.3 percent year-on-year to 2.35 trillion yuan ($345.92 billion).

This led to a monthly trade surplus of 281.6 billion yuan, in contrast with a 262.3 billion yuan surplus in April.

Dollar-denominated exports rose 8.7% in the 12 months through May.

China reported stronger-than-anticipated exports and imports for May despite falling commodity prices, suggesting the economy is holding up better than expected despite rising lending rates and a cooling property market. The 117-page report attributed the glut to shrinking global demand and said it is “untenable” for Washington to blame US job losses on Beijing’s support of its domestic steel industry.

China’s trade growth rebounded at least temporarily in May in a possible positive sign for global demand and the Chinese economy.

Exports have always been a principal driver of the Chinese economy. The U.S. imported about 8.17 million barrels a day during that period, Bloomberg calculations using weekly data show.

However, many analysts warn that China’s growth is likely to slow gradually in coming quarters.

In late April, China’s Ministry of Commerce rejected USA claims that China is responsible for the global steel glut.

“Crude imports may have risen because of higher oil processing in months going forward”, Jean Zou, an analyst with ICIS China, said before the data were released.

The trade surplus of China with the United States was slightly up at $22 billion in May, compared to $21.34 billion in April.

Exports to the United States rose 11.7 percent in May from a year earlier while imports from the US rose 27.1 percent.

Yu Jianhua, China’s Vice Commerce Minister, in a news conference in May, said, “China does not deliberately pursue a trade surplus with the U.S.”.