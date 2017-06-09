Chris Matthews: Trump-Russia collusion theories ‘came apart’ during Comey testimony

And regardless of what the Democrats and their allies in the media will howl about, the real story here is that Comey’s testimony strengthens the president’s ultimate case.

His testimony before the Senate intelligence committee didn’t deliver the bombshell they longed for: It was more like a series of grenades tossed in multiple spots, leaving damaging marks in different places.

The right wing pointed to its preferred spots.

Speaking before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday, Comey dove into the heart of the fraught political controversy around his firing and whether Trump interfered in the bureau’s Russian Federation investigation, as he elaborated on written testimony delivered Wednesday. In that testimony he had already disclosed that Trump demanded his “loyalty” and directly pushed him to “lift the cloud” of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the FBI probe into his campaign’s Russian Federation ties.

President Trump’s private attorney incorrectly described the timeline of reporting while criticizing former FBI Director James Comey’s congressional testimony Thursday.

“I want to know, who are the 19 percent?” he quipped, referring to those evangelicals who didn’t vote for him. Twice, when asked about obstruction of justice, he suggested the special counsel would examine it.

After the testimony wrapped up Thursday, Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz issued a written statement denying the allegations Trump asked Comey for loyalty and pushed him to let the investigation into Flynn go. It is Bob Mueller’s responsibility now.

Comey told the Senate panel this explanation was nonsensical, before taking at shot at the Trump administration’s handling of his dismissal.

Comey said that he declined to do so in large part because of the “duty to correct” that would be created if that situation changed. He was Comey’s predecessor as Federal Bureau of Investigation director.

“It’s critical for Americans to understand this key, future-oriented reality: Putin wants the American people to see these Russian Federation related issues through reflexively partisan, American-versus-American lenses and blind ourselves to the fact that Moscow is now plotting to undermine our democratic institutions, without regard to Republicans or Democrats”, Sasse said in the statement.

At the White house, in keeping with Trump’s silence, his aides played down the day’s events. The friend tipped off a newspaper.

Comey told senators he was driven to share the contents of his memos with the press through an intermediary after Trump tweeted ominously on May 12 about the possibility of taped recordings of his conversations with Comey.

Their relationship was rocky from the start. “And it was a very important thing for me to do for you and we’re not finished yet, believe me”.

He strongly hinted at the possibility of criminal intent.

The following are the most noteworthy moments from Comey’s testimony.

Trump has begrudgingly accepted the US intelligence assessment that Russian Federation interfered with the election.

“Comey is being careful”, Carle said. Comey’s questioner, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) nodded and smiled receptively. “We also were aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic”.

“You’ve got to take it all together”.

A few Republicans, though, appeared publicly pained as the investigation continues, fearing a continued drip-drip of revelations that already are distracting from the GOP majority’s agenda in Congress.

It was “Pilgrim’s Progress” meets “House of Cards” when Comey arrived for a one-on-one dinner at the White House Jan. 27. James Risch, R-Idaho.

“The whole thing is unsettling”, said Sen.

“A president can not communicate effectively if their trust tank is full of holes and credibility has leaked out all over the political landscape”, said Matthew Dowd, who served as chief strategist for President George W. Bush’s re-election campaign. He could be rueful as he admitted several times that he should have been more forceful in standing up to Trump’s pointed suggestion that he drop the Michael Flynn investigation.