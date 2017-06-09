Church bus crashes in Atlanta area; 1 killed, others injured

Fulton County Fire Chief Larry Few said crews are working to cut another person out of the bus Thursday but their condition was not immediately available.

Family members have confirmed that Sarah Harmening was the passenger who lost her life in a tragic church bus accident in south Fulton, Thursday.

The crash took place around 3:30 p.m. along Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County near the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where the students were headed to begin a mission trip to Africa, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. He did not know how many people were on the bus.

The church group was from the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, police said. They were taken to several metro-area hospitals. Those hospitals are Atlanta Medical Center, Atlanta Medical Center South, and Southern Regional Medical Center.

According to 11alive.com, Grady Memorial Hospital received nine patients.

Officers say the bus overturned and landed on the auto on Camp Creek Parkway and Merk Road. Another vehicle appeared to be heavily damaged.

Smith said at least 10 people were hurt, including two critically. The girl who died was not a student in the district, he said. At least two injuries were serious. “He was rather shook”, he said of his son.

Meanwhile, other family members are trying to find the reason and the good in a bad situation.

“We just hope that everyone recovers and we’ll get through this together”, Glenda Roberson said. “But I don’t really think that’s for us to question why”.

"And there's gonna be some good out of this".