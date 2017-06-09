Cincinnati’s Scooter Gennett Ties MLB Record with Four Homers

Gennett had 17 total bases on the night which set a Cincinnati team record. To put his performance in perspective, Gennett hit 9.5 percent of his 42 career home runs against the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound infielder opened the game with a bloop single.

Gennett went five-for-five and drove in 10 runs to become the first Reds player since Smoky Burgess in 1955 to hit at least three homers with at least eight RBIs in a single game.

Gennett called the feeling surreal following the game while he handed over his game clothes to the clubhouse manager. The 27 year-old Cincinnati native added a grand slam in the fourth inning, a two-run blast in the fourth, a solo bomb in the sixth, and a second two-run shot in the eighth.

The day after giving up four home runs (all by Scooter Gennett) and 13 runs against the Cincinnati Reds while scoring only one run themselves, the St. Louis Cardinals replaced an arm with a bat on their roster.

Gennett is the ninth outfielder to have a four-homer game in the modern era. He is the first member of the Reds, a franchise whose origin (1866) predates professional baseball and that counts Pete Rose and Ken Griffey Jr., as alumni, to hit four home runs in one game.

In some seasons he has played he barely had 4 home runs all season. He was batting.292 with four home runs and 20 RBIs.

As ESPN’s Sports Center notes, Gennett was responsible for more runs than 24 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams that played Tuesday night – “he scorched the entire sport”, the show said via Twitter.

By signing Gennett, the Reds were seen as bringing in a solid bench player who could play a variety of positions. The number in question that Phillips ceded to Gennett: 4.