Clutch Warriors win had roots in heartbreaking loss

Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended for game five and Golden State lost at home, then on the road, then in an all-or-nothing game seven previous year.

But Golden State got 31 from Durant, 30 from Klay Thompson and 26 from Stephen Curry.

If Golden State wins these NBA Finals over Cleveland in four or five games, the Warriors – 81-15 this season going into Wednesday night – would finish with the second-best single-season winning percentage in league history (including all games, regular season and playoffs).

A 150-point game isn’t even out of reach. I’m guessing when KD looks back on his decision to join the Warriors, he’s going to say it was a good one. “I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals”.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving played their best games of these Finals, combining for 77 points, relentlessly attacking the rim.

“As a team, I think so”, Thompson said. “Nah, I feel great”.

Somehow, the Cavaliers have to change all that.

It was his pull-up three-pointer over LeBron James with 45 seconds remaining that gave the Warriors their first lead since late in the third quarter that had everyone talking.

“I gave everything I had tonight”, James told reporters after the 118-113 loss. He’s also still looking for the Cavs’ three-point game – Cleveland threw up 44 threes and got only 12 to fall. Had Green not been suspended for Game 5 last year, or had center Andrew Bogut not gone down with a knee injury, Golden State probably would have won their second straight title and we’d be talking about a three-year run of championships. “But you’re going against a team like this and you put together a game like we had where we had an opportunity, it’s definitely draining”.

“It’s the most firepower I’ve played in my career”, said James, who played all but two minutes.

The Warriors spent the better part of the past 72 hours re-living that to ensure it wouldn’t happen again.

The Cavaliers don’t have that luxury.

Forbes issued its annual list of highest paid athletes and James moved up one slot to No. 2. “Doing what he is supposed to be doing”, said Irving.

“I just try to stay in the moment and not worry about, ‘Hopefully I get the shot and I knock it down.’ It’s never one of those things”. Any team down 2-0 in a playoff series is 18-1 against the spread in the first half of game three.

Both Durant and Thompson said they noticed the mental effect their lightning-quick scoring bursts have on opponents.

“Teams have great nights in this league, and it’s the National Basketball Association, so that can happen a lot”, Durant said. A few months later he earned Olympic gold in Rio, was voted to start in the All-Star Game over John Wall and Kyle Lowry for the East, and could make one of the All-NBA teams when the results are announced at the league’s award show later this month. The fact that Durant hit the shot over LeBron James’ outstretched arms only makes it that much sweeter.

But it comes by recalling the pain of last year’s finals.

“Game 3 has been rough for us historically, and especially in this building”, Curry said. So we have already witnessed history.