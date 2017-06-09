CNN cuts ties with Kathy Griffin over video

USA television network CNN today fired a comedian from its annual New Year’s Eve coverage after she provoked outrage for being photographed holding up a prop depicting Donald Trump’s bloodied severed head.

“I think she did the right thing asking for forgiveness and acknowledging that this was a frightful mistake, so I think she can”, the Minnesota Democrat and former “Saturday Night Live” writer told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day”.

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in”.

In a post on his Twitter account Wednesday morning, the president says, “My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this”. It was not enough to save her job.

A network spokesperson called the image “disgusting and offensive” soon after it became public, and the network announced Wednesday it had terminated its agreement with Griffin to appear on CNN’s New Year’s Eve program. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate”.

First Lady Melania Trump also criticized Griffin, who has twice won Emmys for her reality show “My Life on the D List“.

“I crossed the line”, she said.

The first lady said in a statement that the photo “makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it”.

The comic posted a video later Tuesday apologizing for the video image, saying it was “too disturbing” and wasn’t amusing. “I went too far”, she said in the post on Tuesday. “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue”.

But the 56-year-old was initially more defiant.

Kathy said the image was a reference to Trump’s comments about former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

“I do not condone any violence… I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief”.

During the photo shoot, Kathy joked that she and Tyler would need to move to Mexico once the pics got released, for fear they’d be thrown in prison.

Donald Trump Jr. has also expressed his disdain for the tasteless photo. But reports of what she said drew fire from many, including Catholic League President Bill Donohue, who called it a “vulgar, in-your-face brand of hate speech”.

Even Trump critics vented disapproval.

Clinton called the photo “vile and wrong”. I understand how it offends people.

Earlier, Squatty Potty, the designers and creators of Squatty Potty toilet stools and Unicorn Gold bathroom products, has cut ties with Griffin in the wake of backlash.

Meanwhile, amid all the criticism against Kathy Griffin’s beheaded Donald Trump photo, game show victor Ken Jennings has quite an opposite opinion.

“As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing”, the president’s wife said in a rare statement.

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer?