Coles, Barrett brothers named in All Blacks squad for Lions series

Star hooker Coles, who has not played since March, is among them, while the likes of Kieran Read, Liam Squire – both of whom have broken a thumb – and Jerome Kaino (knee) are also fitness doubts.

Jordie, Beauden and Scott Barrett are the first sibling trio to be named in the same All Blacks squad and will be just the fourth set of three brothers to play for the All Blacks, following the Brownlie and Nicholls brothers in the 1920s and the Whitelocks in recent years.

Liam Coltman, Vaea Fifita, Jack Goodhue, Akira Ioane and Matt Todd are in as injury cover.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said: “Obviously, it’s a very special occasion for the Barrett and Laumape families, with Jordie and Ngani being selected for the first time”.

“His performances for the Hurricanes have been outstanding”, he said.

“It’s your ability to cope with pressure and display your skills and perform at that level”.

Elsewhere, blockbusting second-five Ngani Laumape has pushed his way into Test selection after a prolific campaign with the Hurricanes, scoring 14 tries to lead the charts alongside club teammate Vince Aso.

“He has been a standout, hasn’t he?”

“He could come right tomorrow, you just don’t know, but the key thing if he does is that he hasn’t played rugby for a long time”.

Fellow Canes back Jordie Barrett is the other potential All Blacks debutant, having travelled with the side as an apprentice in last year’s northern tour.

Milner-Skudder and McKenzie, however, have been named in a strong Maori All Blacks squad to face the Lions in Rotorua on June 17.

Props: Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

The All Blacks assemble in Auckland on Sunday to prepare for a test against Samoa on June 16. Both are looking to be fit hopefully for the first Lions test.

The selectors have also named five players as injury cover: midfielder Jack Goodhue, hooker Liam Coltman and loose forwards Matt Todd, Vaea Fifita and Akira Ioane.

Backs: Aaron Smith (Highlanders), TJ Perenara (Hurricanes), Tawera Kerr-Barlow (Chiefs), Beauden Barrett (Hurricanes), Aaron Cruden (Chiefs), Lima Sopoaga (Highlanders), Ryan Crotty (Crusaders), Ngani Laumape (Hurricanes), Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs), Sonny Bill Williams (Blues), Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes), Ben Smith (Highlanders), Julian Savea (Hurricanes), Waisake Naholo (Highlanders), Rieko Ioane (Blues), Israel Dagg (Crusaders).