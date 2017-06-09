Come next weekend, fuel prices will change daily

Automation of retail outlets and popularity of digital applications such as whatsapp have made it easier for companies to convey price changes easily to dealers, prompting them to consider daily revision now. As of now, the changes are fortnightly, and the oil marketing companies are not able to monetize the price changes.

The initiative is being pilot-tested in five cities since the start of May.

IOC, BPCL and HPCL’s combined account for 52,604 out of 56,190 fuel retail outlets in India. Currently, the oil companies have been revising fuel prices every fortnight. Further, the price announcement comes at odd hours, so it becomes hard in monitoring it. The rates don’t change automatically at all the machines, because at midnight we receive SMS from the oil company and check the rates manually. “However, dates are yet to be finalised”, said a top official from an OMC.

On the problems faced by the dealers over the implementation, the executive said that managing the stock should never be a problem. While, oil companies do have the freedom to revise rates on their own, they are often guided by political pressures.

In the context of crude oil prices falling globally, Indian consumers are likely to gain, though a spike due to geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region could result in the opposite.

This has been in effect on a pilot basis in five cities-Jamshedpur, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam, and Udaipur-since May 1.

Dealers, however, are anxious of the impact of this move on their inventory management and margins since numerous petrol pumps are not automated.

Transparency would increase in the system.

Daily price revisions of petrol and diesel will make retail prices more reflective of the current market conditions, minimising the volatility in the RSP of petrol and diesel.

Currently, prices are revised every 15 days. While the price of diesel had gone up by 44 paise and petrol by one paise in the whole of the country, in Vizag it had gone down by 9 paise for diesel and 90 paise for petrol.