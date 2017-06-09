Comey Begins Senate Testimony On Trump, Russia

Comey testified in an open hearing before the Senate intelligence committee on June 8, nearly a month after Trump abruptly fired him. Although the Times also reported on May 11 – before Trump’s tweet – about Comey’s private dinner with the president, that story made no reference to Comey’s contemporaneous memos.

But he says Trump never told Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty”, in form or substance, as Comey claimed. Comey accused Trump of firing him to try to undermine the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign team and Russian Federation.

Trump tweeted on Friday, May 12, that “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversation before he starts leaking to the press“. Then, later in his testimony, the former FBI director explained the attorney general directed him not to call the Russian Federation investigation “an investigation, but instead to call it a matter”.

Comey said he was “so stunned” by Trump’s request to “let go” of the investigation of Flynn that he did not think at the time to tell Trump, “Mr. President, that’s wrong”.

The supposed February 14 scoop said that members of Trump’s campaign staff had repeated contact with “senior Russian intelligence officials”.

According to his prepared statement, Comey will testify that Trump repeatedly complained that the FBI investigation into Russian meddling had cast a “cloud” over his administration. The White House announced on June 5 that Trump would not invoke executive privilege around Comey’s Senate testimony, although that was before Comey’s prepared remarks, which discussed his memos, were released on June 7 in advance of the hearing.

While Trump’s staunchest supporters have tried to paint Comey’s testimony as vindication for the president, few Republicans who don’t work for Trump stepped in to defend the president’s version of his contacts with Comey.

Kasowitz then took aim at Comey’s admission that he ordered his friend, a professor at Columbia law school, to provide information to the press on memos he kept on his private conversations with Trump because he felt the investigation may have reached the point at which a special counsel needed to be appointed. Trump’s public statements on the firing have caused numerous legal experts to warn that Trump may have obstructed justice by improperly interfering with an FBI investigation.

“This whole thing is a giant nothing-burger”, the conservative web site Breitbart News wrote as Comey talked, “except for Comey implicating himself as a leaker”.

Comey, though he acknowledged Trump was not personally a target of the inquiry, said he declined to say so publicly because he would be obligated to declare otherwise if the focus of the investigation shifted.

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation director admitted that he asked a friend who is a law professor at Columbia University to “share the content of the memo with a reporter“, hoping it would prompt the appointment of a special counsel. “It’s awfully curious that no one from the president’s team will either confirm or deny the existence of the tapes, when the tapes are the only way to prove that Mr. Comey’s testimony – which came under oath – are false or misleading“, Schumer said.

“Do you know of any case where a person has been charged for obstruction of justice or, for that matter, any other criminal offense where they said or thought they hoped for an outcome?”