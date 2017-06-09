Comey hearing: 5 revelations from Federal Bureau of Investigation ex-director’s testimony on Trump

Committee Chairman Richard Burr kicked off the hearing by pointing out there were two sides to the dispute between Mr. Comey and Mr. Trump.

The president on Thursday managed to stay quiet on Twitter throughout Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, in which the former director himself accused the president of lying and told lawmakers that it was “the nature of the person” he was dealing with that compelled him to take copious, contemporaneous notes to protect against the possibility that Trump might later “lie about the nature of our meeting”. He said he asked a close friend, a Columbia Law School professor, to share the memo’s content with a reporter.

Trump stopped short of saying that Comey lied under oath at the hearing.

It’s a far cry from how many Democrats and members of the press spoke about Comey after his announcement – just days before November’s election – that he had resumed a federal inquiry into whether Clinton mishandled classified information through her use of a private email server. Comey’s testimony drew renewed attention to Sessions and his relationship with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak.

“I took it as a direction”.

However, impeachment is a political process that is now viewed as highly unlikely given Trump’s fellow Republicans control both chambers of Congress.

It’s official, it seems: President Trump is a liar. Lewandowski worked to thread a hard needle, emphasizing Comey’s statement that Trump had never been under investigation while at the same time calling into question the FBI director’s credibility to dispute other portions of his testimony.

A central – and unresolved – question from the hearing revolves around whether President Donald Trump was trying to derail the Russian Federation investigation by pressuring, and ultimately firing, the man in charge.

“We also were aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic”, Comey said.

“My judgment was I need to get that out into the public square”, Comey said.

“Mr. Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers”.

And The New York Times reported that Comey told Attorney General Jeff Sessions in February that he did not want to be alone with Trump. “That is a very big deal, and not just because it involves me”. While they may still insist there is nothing to see here, Comey testimony’s turned impeachment into a serious topic of discussion. “This is what they did to distract him from being able to get the stuff done that he was elected to ultimately do, and I think now that this has all passed, he can go back to doing what he promised he was going to do”.

Lacovara writes, “Comey’s statement lays out a case against the president that consists of a tidy pattern, beginning with the demand for loyalty, the threat to terminate Comey’s job, the repeated requests to turn off the investigation into Flynn and the final infliction of career punishment for failing to succumb to the president’s requests, all followed by the president’s own concession about his motive”.

Philip Allen Lacovara, a former deputy solicitor general in the U.S. Justice Department, told As It Happens host Carol Off that he believed Comey’s testimony was enough to establish elements of a crime. That’s where Trump asked him to drop the Flynn probe, Comey said.

While Trump’s staunchest supporters have tried to paint Comey’s testimony as vindication for the president, few Republicans who don’t work for Trump stepped in to defend the president’s version of his contacts with Comey.

Olbermann asked: “Who would you investigate to see if Trump colluded with Russian Federation?”

“Asking others to leave the room could suggest the president was aware that there was something wrong with what he was doing”, Wright said.

Predictably, the Beltway was split on party lines on the issue.