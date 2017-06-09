Comey: I kept records on Trump because I thought he might ‘lie’

But Comey also confirmed he told the president three times that Trump, personally, wasn’t the target of the probe – prompting Trump’s supporters to claim Comey effectively cleared the president.

“Is this a great day for Donald Trump?“.

“A president can not communicate effectively if their trust tank is full of holes and credibility has leaked out all over the political landscape”, said Matthew Dowd, who served as chief strategist for President George W. Bush’s re-election campaign.

The younger Trump said Comey’s credibility “has to be shot” after his testimony, which centered on a February 14 meeting between the president and the then-FBI director after the resignation of Michael Flynn as national security adviser. But proving obstruction of justice is far from clear-cut, because it hinges on intent, and legal experts differed sharply on whether it might apply to Trump and his dealings with Comey and the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe. He painted a picture of an overbearing president who he did not trust and who pressured him to stop the FBI Flynn probe.

The firing came, Comey said, after he was pushed to drop the probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. That’s when Trump allegedly said Flynn is a “good guy” and told Comey, “I hope you can let this go”.

The attacks were led by members of a hard-right faction in the House, including Texas U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, who said on Fox News over the weekend, “I don’t really care what Comey says – he can’t be trusted”.

“I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning, but that’s a conclusion I’m sure the Special Counsel will work towards to try to understand what the intention was there and whether that’s an offence”.

“There’s still no evidence of collusion, and [Trump] did not hinder the investigations in any way”, said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Numerous more damaging accusations against Trump have previously been revealed in news reports.

HARRIS: So, is your knowledge of the extent of the recusal based on the public statements he’s made? But that didn’t make the testimony any less riveting.

Comey said that, “as an investigator” himself, “of significant fact to me is so why did he kick everybody out of the Oval Office?”

Comey said he did not know if there were tapes of his conversations with Trump, but that if so, they should be released.

For now, it’s a matter of whom you believe, with most Americans rightly wanting to believe their president.

Comey “clearly treated” Trump’s behavior as potential obstruction of justice, “even though he wouldn’t call it that in testimony”, said Samuel Buell, a former prosecutor who now teaches at Duke University School of Law. “He’s new at government”, Mr Ryan said. Comey said he wanted to spur the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to take over the investigation.

“I was sacked in some way to change, or the endeavour was to change, the way the Russian Federation investigation was being conducted”, Comey testified under oath.

Even when recounting how he’d ultimately defied Trump by refusing to drop the Flynn investigation, Comey didn’t want to overstate his power.

The U.S. Constitution does not directly address whether the president can be criminally prosecuted. That contradicted Comey’s testimony in which he denied receiving additional details about the recusal, saying his knowledge of the recusal came from Sessions’s public statements, not an internal memo.

But it’s still not a smoking gun.

Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Al Franken, D-Minn., last week released a letter urging the FBI to investigate whether Sessions had falsely testified under oath when he said at his January confirmation hearing that he hadn’t had any contacts with Russian Federation. “I don’t think of what I’ve read there’s anything of wrongdoing”. Which now begs the question: If Comey leaked confidential memos – which is highly inappropriate – did he also scatter other sensitive information to undermine the administration? “One witness talking about another witness”.

Thursday’s hearing was certainly one of the most anticipated in recent USA political history. “Should they provide more information, we would review that as well”. The rest were packed with members of the press, political VIPs, members of the Senate intelligence committee, and Comey himself, who spent almost three hours fielding questions from the committee.

“It’s a big investigation, and these are facts. But what you had was the human emotion of hearing Comey’s testimony as opposed to simply reading his words”. “Still don’t have a smoking gun, we have an allegation and we have a “he said he said” situation”, Rozell said.

Rozell said we have a classic case of two people in a room together with no independent voice to corroborate either side.