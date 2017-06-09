Comey’s Testimony Gives Building Blocks for Obstruction Case

Comey said Trump repeatedly told him he was doing a good job, “so it confused me when I saw on television that he actually fired me because of the Russian Federation investigation”.

Meghan McCain said Thursday that former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee shows President Trump needs to “clean house” with his staff.

Trump’s attorney, Marc Kasowitz, went on the offensive only a couple of hours after Comey concluded his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee – a highly anticipated performance that was broadcast live on national television. If every hearing on Capitol Hill was as impressive, Congress would see its approval ratings soar (mathematically, they can hardly fall further). President Trump’s nominee to replace Comey at the FBI, Christopher Wray, a Bush-administration hand, has been well received on both sides of the aisle.

“I can definitively say the president is not a liar, and I think it’s frankly insulting that question would be asked”, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Trump’s lawyer has disputed Comey’s statements. I can assure you and I have been approved to say this – that the top levels of the intelligence community have assured me that that story is not only inaccurate, but it’s grossly overstated and it was wrong. The two men later agreed that Comey would give his “honest loyalty”.

“I think that public opinion polls show that there is a very substantial majority of the populace, including people who voted for him, who believe that President Trump does not really have much adherence to the truth and if he says something that’s true, it’s nearly an accident”, he said.

But he said that Trump’s request at a February 14 Oval Office meeting for him to ease the probe of former national security advisor Michael Flynn sounded like an order. I can not discuss this with you.”); why he didn’t report the comments (“Did you tell the White House counsel it’s not an appropriate request?

Comey said he had conceded that Flynn was a “good guy” but did not commit to freezing any investigations.

Correct; Trump himself dropped the pretext just hours after trying to pass it off as fact, boasting to Kremlin officials who visited his White House that he rid himself of Comey in hopes the FBI would end its broader Russian Federation investigation. No, he said. Senator Ron Wyden of OR, a Democrat, asked why Mr Comey chose not to discuss his worries about the president with his then boss, Mr Sessions (a fierce law-and-order nationalist and early Trump backer).

Comey said he didn’t know. The presidential request was alarming enough, Mr Comey went on, that he kept it from the FBI agents investigating the Flynn case, for fear it would have a “chilling effect” on their work. “You ever wonder why of all the things in this investigation, the only thing that’s never been leaked is the fact that the president was not personally under investigation?” Florida Senator Marco Rubio asked.

Comey said he had “no doubt” about Russia’s efforts to interfere in the election, or the hacking and leaks of the Democrats’ email system. Comey took notes on their conversations because he anxious the president “might lie” later.

Comey said he had never felt the necessity to record the contents of conversations with former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. “He was a private citizen”.

Pressed on the attorney general’s “interactions with the Russians or his behavior with regard to the investigation”, Comey said Sessions “was very close to and inevitably going to recuse himself for a variety of reasons”. This is why Trump could not have invoked executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying, something the White House tried not to acknowledge by putting out word that he “chose” not to do so.

“I was anxious”, he said. That and her private tarmac meeting with former president Bill Clinton before the FBI’s decision on whether Hillary Clinton may have criminally mishandled government information led Comey to disclose the agency’s findings ahead of schedule last summer.