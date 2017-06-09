Comey didn’t go that far when he testified Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but his narrative of events amped up debate about whether the president crossed a line into corruption.

Trump’s personal attorney delivered a full-throated statement shortly after the hearing and flatly denied that the president asked Comey for loyalty or to let Michael Flynn go. Flynn was then the subject of criminal investigations into a conversation he had with Russia’s ambassador and statements he had made about that contact.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes”, he told the committee regarding whether Trump had recorded their conversation. “Those were lies, plain and simple”, Comey said.

“I feel he’s doing a wonderful job for our country”, said Donna Hubers of Baltimore, who was checking her phone for Comey updates. “I was supposed to take her out to dinner”. But when asked whether Trump’s actions amounted to obstruction of justice, he deferred to Mueller and his legal team.

Back then, Comey was second-in-command at the Justice Department.

During a dinner on January 27, Trump said he wanted loyalty from Comey, to which Comey offered honesty.

“It’s pretty self-serving to take at face value one side of a conversation that is beneficial to the person making the statement”, he said.

Comey also touched on his exchanges with President Donald Trump regarding the FBI investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

When questioned by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Comey answered that President Donald Trump was not under investigation by the FBI. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia asked Comey the key question: “Do you believe this arises to obstruction of justice?“.

“I found the whole thing a bit creepy”, said Nick Akerman, a former prosecutor in the Southern District of NY and an assistant special Watergate prosecutor.

Mr Comey heard these words, allegedly uttered by the president during a private meeting in the White House on Valentine’s Day, as a thinly-veiled directive.

“It’s critical for Americans to understand this key, future-oriented reality: Putin wants the American people to see these Russian Federation related issues through reflexively partisan, American-versus-American lenses and blind ourselves to the fact that Moscow is now plotting to undermine our democratic institutions, without regard to Republicans or Democrats”, Sasse said in the statement.

Comey said he didn’t know. And I said whatever works for you sir.

“I mean, this is a president of the United States, with me alone, saying “I hope” this. So that, to me, as an investigator, is a significant fact”.

“We know how to fight better than anybody, and we never, ever give up – we are winners – and we are going to fight”, Trump reportedly told an assembled group of conservative evangelicals in during the “Faith and Freedom” conference in the middle of Comey’s testimony. Nor does it matter that Comey disobeyed what he understood to be the president’s orders; under the law, an attempt is enough.

Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Al Franken, D-Minn., have asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation to check into the possibility of a third encounter at an April 2016 Trump campaign event that Sessions and Kislyak attended.

His testimony drew a largely muted reaction from Midlands Republicans on Capitol Hill, nearly all of whom avoided commenting on the substance of Comey’s allegations.

In this connection, Comey affirmed that he did, in fact, tell the president that he was not personally under investigation – and on three occasions, as President Trump had previously claimed.

“It was obstruction when President Obama said publically on numerous occasions there is no evidence to investigate Hillary Clinton“.

“I would say that it’s a regular Thursday at the White House”, Sanders said.

Sessions’ disclosed the meetings after media reports surfaced; he did not mention them during his confirmation hearing, and the disclosures eventually led Sessions to recuse himself from any investigations looking into contact between Trump campaign officials and the Russians.

Comey also told the committee that he felt Trump’s decision to fire him was confusing.

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct”, Comey replied.

He also said he kept a written record of conversations with the president as he was “honestly anxious he might lie” about them, and leaked details of one conversation – about the Michael Flynn investigation – after a version of it had already been published in the press.