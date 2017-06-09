Comey Says Trump Fired Him To Undermine FBI’s Russia Investigation

The President likewise never pressured Mr. Comey.

Comey said he had hoped the leak would prompt the appointment of a special counsel, which later occurred.

Senator James Risch (R-ID) questioned Comey early in the hearing about the possibility of obstruction of justice regarding the investigation of General Michael Flynn.

In May Robert Mueller was appointed as a special counsel.

Marc Kasowitz, Trump’s personal lawyer, contradicted Comey’s testimony.

The administration gave differing reasons for Comey’s firing.

Still, there was no doubt the veteran lawman made for a challenging adversary.

Lankford asked Comey whether he saw much difference between Trump’s personal appeal to drop the investigation into Flynn and Russian influence on the presidential election and his very public criticism of the investigation. But Comey’s wariness of Trump was earned, and he did nothing to hurt the president.

James Comey speaks for all of America: ‘Lordy I hope there are tapes‘.

After prodding Comey during the hearing, Sen.

While these revelations are noteworthy, Comey spent the bulk of his time laying out his timeline of events and dismissing some of President Trump’s claims as “lies, plain and simple”.

He revealed that he believed Mr Trump was not asking but directing him to drop an active criminal investigation in to Flynn’s contacts with Russian Federation at a time when Flynn was in “legal jeopardy”.

Comey said Trump did not attempt to get him to drop the overall Russian Federation investigation, just the part of if that related to Flynn, who the president fired in February for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the extent of his conversations past year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

He explained that Comey not only confirmed that Trump was never under FBI investigation, he also offered no evidence or testimony suggesting the president should be under investigation.

“They confused me because the president and I had had multiple conversations about my job, both before and after he took office. I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn’t dawn on me originally there might be corroboration, there might be a tape, and I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with the reporter”, he said.

Comey also said he’d taken careful notes of his meetings because he anxious the president might misrepresent them.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, and so I thought it really important to document”.

“I knew that there might come a day when I would need a record of what had happened – not just to defend myself – but to defend myself the Federal Bureau of Investigation and our integrity as an institution”. Instead, Kasowitz pushed back and the president remained conspicuously silent on Twitter during the hearing despite expectations he might respond.

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct”.

“The problem with Bob Mueller being involved here is he’s got a 25-year close friendship with Comey. You watch”, he said. “President, this is wrong, ‘?”

Comey replied with a quotation attributed to King Henry II of England, who was at odds with Thomas Becket, the archbishop of Canterbury. “Maybe if I were stronger I would have”. He said he documented the January 6 conversation based on a “gut feeling” about “the nature of the person” he had just met.

Predictably, the Beltway was split on party lines on the issue.

Comey said neither Trump nor anyone from the White House or the Justice Department brought up the matter again, and that Trump’s remarks did not impede any investigations.

Comey agreed that he called Democrats and Republicans to tell them that he didn’t know where the story came from. The opposite was the case as the firing created an enormous political firestorm that has stalled Trump’s legislative agenda on Capitol Hill and taken over Washington.

“There should be no fuzz on this. Don’t get in the way of an investigation that could actually clear you”, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Wednesday.