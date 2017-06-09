Comey Testimony Raises New Questions About Jeff Sessions And Russia

So far the party has broadly backed the president, with most Republican members of Congress who were present yesterday saying they believed that Mr Comey’s testimony did not prove that the president was guilty of obstructing justice.

Comey told lawmakers during an open hearing Thursday that the FBI expected Sessions to recuse himself because of factors “that would make his continued involvement in a Russian Federation investigation problematic”, though he declined to say what those factors were.

Comey learned of his abrupt dismissal while giving a speech, and said he was sorry he didn’t get a chance to say farewell to his former colleagues. You know that, I know that, everybody knows that. The Justice Department denies the hotel meeting occurred.

In his testimony, Comey said that he contacted Sessions after a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office where Sessions and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, were asked to leave and Comey was alone with the president.

Comey felt President Trump was directing him to end the probe of retired Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor, even if Trump did not word his request as a direct order.

“I don’t think it’s for me to say” whether Trump committed obstruction, Comey demurred, “but that’s a conclusion I’m sure the special counsel will work toward, to try and understand what the intention was there and whether that’s an offense”. “I had meetings all morning, I presided (over the Senate) at noon”.

As the Russian Federation investigation proceeded, Comey became increasingly uncomfortable about Trump’s interactions with him and took his concerns to Sessions and other senior Justice Department officials. “That to me as an investigator, is a very significant fact”. Julie O’Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches white-collar criminal law at Georgetown University, says the power relationship between a president and the FBI director could elevate a request to shut down a case into an act that amounts to impeding an official investigation. “Lordy, I hope there are tapes”.

Feinstein also inquired why Comey didn’t immediately tell Trump it was wrong to ask about the Flynn investigation – which assumes Trump wouldn’t know something so obvious; as if Trump must be treated like an apprentice president.

“I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel”, Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee about his orchestrated leak. And indeed it did.

We believe Comey. He was a straight-talking witness who gave credible testimony to the Senate intelligence committee.

As NPR’s Scott Horsley reports, the lawyer also accused Comey of misstating the timing of the leak.

Clinton, in one of her first public appearances since the election, argued that the incident was a “nothing burger”.

In fact, Comey’s timeline appears to be correct. The Times ran a story about the memo contents later that day.

Meanwhile Thursday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump “absolutely” has confidence in Sessions. New York Times reporters corroborated Comey’s timeline on Thursday after Kasowitz’s statement. Tom Cotton, Comey also said that much of a February 14 story in the Times about Trump campaign aides repeatedly being in contact with Russian intelligence agents was incorrect.

Comey said he was “a little confused” by Sen.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., provided a one-sentence statement.

Comey was not only critical of Republicans during his testimony: GOP reactions were quick to highlight his less than flattering comments about former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and her handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

But his point wasn’t at all clear, as the senator himself later acknowledged.

Comey’s statement resonated Thursday on Capitol Hill.

“I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn’t dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape”, Comey said. And at today’s open hearing he spoke in defence of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which Mr Trump described as being in chaos and disarray when he sacked Mr Comey on May 9.

It’s not often that congressional hearings hark back to medieval times, but then again this was not a normal hearing. During questioning by Sen.