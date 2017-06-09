Comey to Congress: President Trump told him ‘I need loyalty’

“It hasn’t recovered from that”.

Comey testified that Trump’s tweet led him to go public with one of the memos he’d drafted, in case Trump tried to mischaracterize their conversations.

The administration reportedly felt that House Republicans “were not doing enough to push back against” the Democrats’ allegations that Trump obstructed justice by asking Comey to back off the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to The Daily Caller. This is a longtime public servant who, before a panel of senators and a television audience of millions, called the president of the United States a liar; several times in fact.

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill. In other words, did Comey have a duty to inform Congress or the Attorney General of his concerns about Trump, if he thought it amounted to obstruction of justice? He seemed to be suggesting that Comey or his onetime allies at the Federal Bureau of Investigation were behind the leaks damaging to Trump, asking him to name every member of his senior leadership with whom he had discussed his interactions with Trump.

“I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn’t dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape”, Comey said.

When did Comey take Trump at his word?

Indeed, Comey early on, with what he likely knew about Trump and the inside story of the election, might have seen this day, seated before a star chamber of lawmakers, in his future. "That dinner was arranged". He said he began documenting his encounters with the president after his first meeting in January because he was concerned Trump "might lie" about the discussions. And while Speaker Paul Ryan was not in the room, he did say 45 is so new at government, he probably wasn't steeped in the protocols of what was appropriate to discuss with DOJ, FBI, etc.

Mr Comey’s statement and testimony, broadcast live, revealed a President deeply concerned and disturbed by allegations and investigations of associations with Russian Federation.

Comey replied that he did not know.

Columbia Law School’s website became overburdened after Comey said he had asked a good friend who is a professor there to leak memos from his meeting with Trump to the media. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller was indeed appointed to take over the probe.

And Trump’s “tapes” tweet on Friday, May 12, is what prompted his decision.

Mr. Trump has challenged these conversations reported in the media, tweeting “better hope there are no tapes”. What of the poor bar-goers in Washington awaiting their free drinks, you ask? Besides his interactions with Trump, Comey also weighed in on a number of different matters including the time that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had recused himself from FBI’s investigation into ties between Russian Federation and members of the Trump campaign, Politico reported.

However, “there is the oath of office that obligates agents to uphold and enforce the law, which is a more general obligation”, said former USA attorney Kendall Coffey, who agreed that there is no specific statute requiring a federal agent to report a potential crime. But someone else can. He is a good guy.

Comey recounted in vivid detail conversations with Trump that he viewed as an effort to undermine an investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation.

“I had to do something separately to protect the credibility of the investigation, which meant both the FBI and the Justice Department”, Comey told Burr.

Comey explained it this wayto the committee: “I think the circumstances, the subject matter, and the person I was interacting with”.