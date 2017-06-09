Comey told senators Sessions may have met Russia’s ambassador a third time

Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee he believed that Trump had directed him to drop the FBI’s probe into Michael Flynn, who was being investigated as part of a wider investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by Trump’s campaign team. His stated goal was to win the appointment of a special counsel.

Columbia Law School’s website became overburdened after Comey said he had asked a good friend who is a professor there to leak memos from his meeting with Trump to the media. The then-FBI chief said Trump turned the discussion to Flynn, his former national security adviser, whom he had fired the day before.

Comey added that Lynch’s infamous tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton during the campaign was the reason he chose to make a statement when the decision was made not to prosecute Hillary Clinton. “I hope you can let this go”, the US President allegedly said to the Federal Bureau of Investigation director when they were alone in the Oval Office.

Comey said he took that as an order. “I was supposed to take her out to dinner that night“. But prosecutions for violating those laws are both comparatively rare – Justice Department records list 56 cases in which someone was found guilty of violating the laws since 2013 – and hard.

“And so that to me, as an investigator, is a very significant fact”. “We now have a series of events that, at least based on what we know now, strongly suggests a desire to influence the investigation of Flynn”. “It’s my judgment that I was sacked because of the Russian Federation investigation, ” Comey said toward the end of more than two hours of testimony before the Senate intelligence committee. The younger Trump had tweeted more than 80 times by 6:30 p.m. Thursday, defending his father and blasting Comey, the man his father fired last month.

One remark in particular from Comey got the Twittersphere buzzing.

Comey had quite a bit to say about his firing, which leaves him looking like a disgruntled former employee.

“This doesn’t strike me as a daily diary”, Turley said.

Some legal experts said the president could say he was merely vouching for Flynn’s character and voicing concerns about how the Russian Federation probe was interfering with his ability to function in office. “Why would you kick the attorney general, the president, the chief of staff out to talk to me if it was about something else?”

In response to that report, the Justice Department said there was no meeting at the Mayflower. Otherwise-legal conduct can form the basis of an obstruction charge if it’s done for an improper objective. How will the country be assured that no one, including the president, is above the law? The former director directly disputed Trump’s earlier claim that he had never asked for relief on the Flynn investigation.

“They’ll hang a lot on that”, he said. “That’s one lesson that everybody in Washington pretty much knows”. There was, he said, “a real risk of a chilling effect on their work” had they known.

Comey also reached into English history to boost his portrayal of Trump.

Comey’s statement resonated Thursday on Capitol Hill.

“Comey made clear that he told Jeff Sessions he was uncomfortable about the meeting he had with the president and asked Sessions to protect him from being in such conversations again, and Sessions did nothing about that”, said Matthew Miller, a former spokesman for the Justice Department during the Obama administration.

Republicans on the intelligence panel offered more cautious reactions. Sen. “We’re carrying on”, she said. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told reporters he was “not prepared to reach a conclusion” on whether Trump had committed obstruction, but added: “I don’t think anybody would leave this hearing and say to you that what the president said in the Oval Office on the 14th of February was appropriate”. And it worked – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller special counsel, one week after the Trump administration pinned Comey’s firing on Rosenstein. Trump issued his warning online on May 12, three days after Comey was sacked and four days before the newspaper reported on the information in the memo, which was recounted by Comey associates.

“Dear Diary, I needed to write down my thoughts immediately because that guy is so darn normal”, Colbert joked of Comey’s suspicions.

In a statement delivered through his personal lawyer, the USA president said that he had never “in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr Comey stop investigating anyone”, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn. “His testimony leaves the situation pretty muddy”, Cohen said. “There are still questions I expect special counsel Mueller will want to dig into”.

In the end, the legal question may be largely academic.

The law is unresolved as to whether a sitting president can be indicted or whether impeachment is the sole remedy.