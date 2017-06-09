Consider Trump’s Tweets ‘Official Statements,’ Spicer Says

Fifty-nine percent say the president’s use of Twitter is a bad thing, and even a majority of voters say Trump’s tweets hurt US national security.

Tuesday, Spicer called Trump’s penchant for tweeting an example of his messaging prowess.

“The president is the most effective messenger on his agenda”, he said, adding that tweeting has served Trump well during last year’s presidential campaign. There is a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

It’s official – the president’s tweets, that is.

While many of his lackeys have tried to say Trump’s tweets shouldn’t be taken too seriously, who are they kidding?

Trump then launched a renewed attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in the city. On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Twitter that it might include Trump’s tweets about the ban in their Supreme Court argument.

This could mean that Scavino plans to force Trump to unblock those users, but the unusual phrasing (Trump “will not stop” – as opposed to start – communicating with the whole country) indicates that Scavino more likely misunderstands the letter. While a plurality of Republicans (36 percent) and Trump voters (41 percent) said Trump’s tweets were a good thing, the share of those voters who said the opposite also grew.

That number went from 49 percent in December to 59 percent in June.

Voters like Steele believe the president should have people look over his tweets before he hits send.

Another 53 percent said it hurts the United States’ standing in the world.

NBC News reports, (http://nbcnews.to/2r1qc3w) President Trump’s tweets have played a major role in his presidency by “offering a window into his thinking, sometimes at the expense of his administration’s own messaging”. Trump told NBC News that he fired Comey in part because of the Russian Federation probe and Comey, in a memo about a private talk, said Trump pressured him to drop his investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Fiorina, in a POLITICO “Women Rule” podcast released late Tuesday, meanwhile, advised Trump to “stop tweeting”, calling his posts on the social media platform “insulting” and “distracting”.

Spicer’s counterpart Sarah Huckabee Sanders also lamented the media obsession with the tweets and celebrated them as a way for Trump to speak directly and unfiltered to his followers, but regretting that the media obsesses “over every period, dot”.