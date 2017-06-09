Cosby arrives at courthouse for 4th day of trial

Jurors are riveted and taking notes as they hear Cosby say he was romantically interested in Constand but never told her so. She says she was drugged and molested. And so I continue to go into the area that is somewhere between permission and rejection.

“I am not stopped”, he said.

A Pennsylvania cop read aloud the transcript of his January 26, 2005, questioning of Cosby shortly after onetime Temple University employee Andrea Constand accused him of drugging and assaulting her about a year earlier. Cosby eventually settled the case for an undisclosed sum, and his deposition was sealed for years, until a judge released parts in 2015 at the request of The Associated Press.

Friday’s deposition excerpts were also expected to include an exchange where Cosby, once known as America’s Dad, acknowledged using quaaludes, a now-banned sedative, in his pursuit of women for sex.

At the time, Constand was 31 and employed as the operations manager for the Temple University women’s basketball team and Cosby was a 66-year-old university trustee she considered her mentor, according to testimony. Before this week, Constand says she has never before spoken publicly about the incident. – Cosby, from his deposition, talking about how he touched Constand after he’d given pills to her. She testified that she went to Cosby’s home to discuss her career and he gave her three pills he said would help her relax. Prosecutors have suggested he drugged her with something stronger, perhaps the quaaludes he admitted obtaining decades ago.

Some 60 women have come forward to say Cosby sexually violated them, but the statute of limitations for prosecution had run out in almost every case.

Phone records presented also showed Constand called the team’s coach between calls to Cosby.

Earlier, the jury heard from Cheltenham police detective Sgt. Richard Schaffer, who read from Cosby’s January 2005 statement to investigators.

Few details about the relationship with the unnamed athlete – including when it occurred, how long it lasted, and whether it was serious – were outlined in the transcript or in Steele’s filing, which accused the defense of trying to “harass, abuse, embarrass and humiliate” the only woman among dozens of Cosby accusers whose allegations have resulted in criminal charges. Castor, who has always been out of office, is on the list of potential witnesses at the trial.

Castor ended the investigation after four weeks, announcing that Cosby would not be charged because the evidence had shown both parties “could be held in less than a flattering light”.

On Tuesday, Constand, 44, gave a different account of what happened between her and Cosby on the January 2004 night she says he assaulted her.

Cosby’s lawyers say Valliere’s past social-media posts have shown a pro-prosecution bias.

He testified a year ago that he had talked with Cosby’s lawyer before making his decision and that it was meant to let Cosby speak freely at a potential civil deposition – the same deposition that prosecutors are now relying on at his trial.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the fifth day of his sexual assault trial.

