Cosby’s lurid decade-old testimony is read to the jury

While minor details in Constand’s claims fluctuated, most believe her account, despite the defendant’s lawyer’s attempts.

A poised Constand testified under oath for nearly 10 hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

As the audio recording continued to play itself out, the Pennsylvania courtroom that the trial occurred in was quickly immersed with the sound of the comedian’s distinctive voice.

Rodman-Conare, who lived next door to Constand at the time, said that on occasion he was present when Cosby would call her.

“You’re darn right”, Cosby responded.

Cosby, sitting silently at the defense table, repeatedly lowered and shook his head as she spoke. Dozens of women came forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them.

NEW YORK (AP) – He looks like Donald Trump.

Constand, 44, who says Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004, told police in a 2005 interview that she is gay.

She soon started slurring her words, seeing double, and became “frozen”, and she told Cosby her symptoms, she testified.

He also boasts of his ability to gauge a woman’s reactions to sexual advances. The TV star said they had been romantic before.

A Pennsylvania cop read aloud the transcript of his January 26, 2005, questioning of Cosby shortly after onetime Temple University employee Andrea Constand accused him of drugging and assaulting her about a year earlier.

Cosby also agreed to talk to police during the first review.

After further questions on the timeline of events, she told Agrusa: “I feel you’re testing my memory about irrelevant things”.

Constand, who testified on the stand for eight hours over two days, stuck to her story that she went to Cosby’s home to meet him alone to discuss her career, that Cosby gave her pills he assured her they were harmless, and that she became almost paralyzed – “frozen” – after she took them.

Cosby was deposed in connection with a lawsuit brought against him by Constand over four days in September 2005 and March 2006. Constand’s case is the only one in which Cosby has been charged.

Reading parts of the transcripts, Detective James Reape revealed Cosby’s intentions when he gave Andrea the broken blue Benadryl pills at the time the accuser claimed she was raped.

Ultimately, the investigation foundered.

District Attorney Bruce Castor abruptly closed the probe in 2005 hours after police met to review their next steps, Cheltenham police Sgt. Richard Schaffer told jurors in testimony that could blunt efforts by Cosby’s lawyers to argue that Castor, long out of office, saw no case.

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the fourth day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on June 8, 2017.

Castor, who has been listed as a potential defense witness, has taken credit for eliciting that testimony from Cosby.

While Cosby has said he won’t testify at his trial, prosecutors, with the use of the deposition testimony, made sure his words were still heard by the jury that will weigh his fate. That contradicts sharply with Constand’s account.

Thursday’s testimony moved at a slower pace compared with dramatic appearances this week from the accuser and her mother.

Cosby said it was on her second visit to his home that she rebuffed him.

At one point during Cosby’s interview, he did something that surprised investigators. Cosby, according to his statement, said he put his hands under Constand’s clothing and touched her breast and her genitals.

Cosby also told the investigators that the only time he got an erection was when Constand told him, “No”. “She viewed him like a father”, she said. Schaffer hadn’t asked him to do so, but nonetheless, Cosby wanted him to see something. Without being prompted, he produced several bottles of pills from his luggage, including pink oblong pills, round green pills, and small white pills. The jury was selected in the Pittsburgh area because of the heavy publicity surrounding the case and is sequestered at a hotel for the duration of the trial, expected to last two weeks.