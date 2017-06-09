“Those were lies, plain and simple, and Im so sorry that the Federal Bureau of Investigation workforce had to hear them, and Im so sorry the American people were told that”, he said in his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee. James Risch (R-Idaho) fired, back: “You may have taken it as a direction, but that’s not what (Trump) said”.

In fact, Comey made it abundantly clear during his testimony that there is no doubt that Russian Federation intervened in the U.S. elections stating “They are coming after America. and they will be back”.

James Comey has delivered a damning blow against Donald Trump – claiming he was directed to drop an investigation into the President’s former national security adviser and was then fired to impede his probe into alleged collusion with Russian Federation.

“Why did he kick everybody out of the Oval Office?” He’s still the man who helped get us into this fucked-up mess by inserting himself into the election with his “Hey, y’all, I have something to say about Hillary Clinton’s emails” bullshit. “I thought it very important to get it out”.

With his two and a half hour testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee today, former FBI Director James Comey has catapulted himself into an elite group of congressional witnesses (think John Dean, Oliver North and Ken Starr) who captured the rapt attention of the entire country.

James Comey doesn’t bury Donald Trump in the opening statement of his Thursday morning Senate testimony, but he digs a Trump-sized hole in the ground.

But when a political backlash mounted, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Mueller as special counsel to oversee the widening investigation and to prevent White House interference.

In the memo, Comey quoted Trump as saying: “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”. When Republican senators pressed him on why he didn’t stand up to the president, he dropped his eyes and kind of cowered into this “If I only had more courage” bullshit act. At the time, Flynn was under investigation for his ties to Russian Federation.

Kasowitz accused Comey of “unauthorised disclosures” of “privileged communications” he had with the president, after Comey admitted leaking a memo about a conversation with Trump, following his sacking last month.

The most notable aspect of the president’s speech was that he did not mention Comey’s highly watched and discussed testimony. The former director immediately dove into the heart of the fraught political controversy around his firing and whether Trump interfered in the bureau’s Russian Federation investigation, as he elaborated on written testimony delivered Wednesday.

“It’s a pretty powerful statement that an investigator with his background, (says) when I look at this investigation, this is what I conclude”. Previously, he had said Mr Trump repeatedly sought him to pledge his personal loyalty.

He said he would welcome President Trump releasing tapes of the conversations, which he has said he holds. “I hope you can let this go”.

Mr Comey may not have delivered the smoking gun that some of Mr Trump’s critics may have wished.

Comey was sacked on May 9, when Trump expressed his deep frustration with the continuing probe into whether members of his presidential election campaign had tied up with Russian hackers against the billionaire tycoons rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In another passage, Comey testified that Trump asked him on February 14 to “let go” of the investigation into Michael Flynn, who had been fired as Trump’s national security adviser the previous day for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to Washington.