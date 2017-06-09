The Justice Department last week requested that the Supreme Court take up the case.

George Conway later posted an analysis by the Washington Post that indicated that Trump’s tweets on the travel ban could hurt the government’s case in court.

In the wake of the London terror attacks that left at least seven people dead and dozens more injured, Trump slammed Mayor Sadiq Khan in two tweets in which he misconstrued a statement from Khan.

That followed tweets earlier Monday on the same topic blaming the Justice Department for a “watered down” version of the ban that Trump signed after his original order was challenged in court.

“That’s right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain risky countries, not some politically correct term that won’t help us protect our people”, he tweeted.

The administration filed emergency applications with the justices seeking to block lower court rulings that went against Trump’s order barring entry for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days while the US government implements stricter visa screening. “The courts are slow and political!” he said in a fourth. Justice Department lawyers had avoided using the words “travel ban” in hope of separating Candidate Trump’s rhetoric from President Trump’s action.

Asked at a briefing if the President would disavow his intention to bar Muslims from entering the country, Spicer said, “r ight now the President is focused on making sure that we make the appropriate arguments to get the ban in place”, insisting that the order was fully lawful.

Another case related to the second executive order is pending in a Hawaii appeals court, which resulted from the decision of a lower court to block Trump’s order. “He cares that we call it national security and that we take steps to protect the people of this country”. The husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway stressed that he still strongly supports Trump. Trump wrote. He then proclaimed the administration is already “EXTREME VETTING” travelers coming into the country.

Federal courts ultimately ruled against the ban, often seizing upon the President’s own statements during the campaign – page after page – to hold that the executive order amounted to a Muslim ban in violation of the Constitution’s Establishment Clause.

Josh Blackman, a law professor at South Texas College of Law in Houston, called Trump “the worst client” for the solicitor general. The Supreme Court would not be the body to enact a ban; they are merely weighing whether Trump’s order can pass constitutional muster.

Evan Siegfried, a Republican strategist, doesn’t know how effective this strategy will be, but he said it has clearly fired up Trump’s base, which sees the president as a victim of a witch hunt. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

The six countries Trump included in his ban are Syria, Libya, Iran, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan.

AP writer Sadie Gurman contributed to this report.