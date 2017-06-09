Oil prices fell over 4% on Wednesday after an unexpected rise in United States inventories caused concern over whether output cuts from the world’s major producers had done little to halt the global glut.

Crude inventories rose by 3.3 million barrels in the week ended June 2, compared with expectations for an decrease of 3.5 million barrels, the first such increase in 10 weeks.

According to a survey by Platts, crude production by OPEC member nations rose by 270,000 barrels a day in May, to 32.12 million barrels a day.

Tuesday evening the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels in the week ending June 2.

USA light crude prices CLc1 were at $47.69 per barrel, down 50 cents.

The EIA also reported increases in gasoline and distillate supplies at a time when gasoline inventories normally fall because of, what the IEA reports, was a drop in total oil demand. WTI fell 0.5 percent on Monday, while Brent Crude lost nearly 1 percent. Qatar is also the Gulf’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

“The tensions related to Qatar is as much a sectarian standoff between on one side the Sunni camp led by Saudi Arabia and now backed by the USA and on the other side we find Qatar and more importantly Iran representing Shias and backed by Russian Federation”, he added.

Earlier that same month, Saudi Aramco said it would cut crude supplies to China, South Korea, and South East Asia by 1 million barrels each.

West Texas Intermediate for July delivery slid 58 cents to $47.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange 9:19 a.m.in New York.

The spat adds to other doubts about whether the agreement can support prices, including rising production from countries exempt from the agreement – Libya and Nigeria. The 3.3M-barrel build in U.S. commercial oil inventories marked the first increase in 10 weeks and raised concerns over the effectiveness of the OPEC production cut agreement. Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.9 percentage points to 94.1%, which is still seasonally strong.

That sharp drop in exports seems to suggest that there were some issues on the export side even as the price advantage to export crude dried up a bit.