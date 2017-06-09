Cubs’ Addison Russell calls wife abuse allegation ‘false’

“They’re DMing me and tweeting at me and stuff”.

Three-plus hours after the Cubs announced Kyle Hendricks would be going on the disabled list with a hand injury, the first-place Rockies jumped their other Cy Young Award finalist from a year ago. They do have the power to suspend Russell if they deem it necessary. He’s been playing through injuries and, apparently, has been going through off-field issues as well.

In 2015, Major League Baseball and the players union agreed to a new domestic violence policy.

Time will tell how it all plays out. He acknowledged that he’s not certain how to approach Russell in the clubhouse.

In the latest incident, the league told ESPN on Thursday it will look into a case involving Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, a former Oakland A’s prospect who was noticeably absent during the team’s 6-5 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

“This is an allegation by a third party on social media”. “A serious allegation. That’s why we met immediately with Addison”. And that’s why we’re taking it very seriously.

It’s unclear when Major League Baseball plans to announce its findings in either investigation.

Russell issued a statement Thursday afternoon denying the allegations.

In a post on Instagram, Melisa Russell accused her husband of adultery on Wednesday and indicated she was exiting the relationship.

A friend of Melisa Russell’s commented on that post and alleged Addison was “mentally and physically abusing her”, according to the Sun-Times. They also care for Addison’s other child, whom he had with another woman.

But with social media, it’s suddenly everyone’s business. We’ve been pretty good regarding picking other guys up over the last couple years.

“Sometimes, things bother you”, Maddon said. I don’t really know what to say about it, but it’s unfortunate. “Should I keep the list going??”

“I don’t know enough about it”, he said. Honestly, I try not to get involved in my teammates’ lives. “I just knew that his game was off for a particular reason. He hit her”, the comment read.

“I think it’s way too early to jump to conclusions”, Anthony Rizzo said. “It can only be negative stuff”.