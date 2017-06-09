Dairy Milk May Affect A Child’s Height, New Study Finds

They did not look at other inclusions in the child’s diet and also did not ask the specific type of cow’s milk alternative the child was drinking.

For each daily cup of non-cow’s milk they drink, children were.15 inches shorter than the average child.

For example, two cups of cow’s milk to contain 16 grams of protein, which is 100 percent of the daily requirement of proteins for a three year old.

To study whether milk had a significant effect on child growth rate, researchers recruited 5,034 Canadian children aged from 2 to 6, slightly over half of them being boys.

The study did not examine why drinking non-cow’s milk reduces children’s height.

With almond, soy, coconut, hemp, cashew, rice, pea (and who even knows) milk lining store shelves, it’s safe to say the plain old cow’s variety no longer dominates. “Future research is needed to understand the causal relations between non-cow milk consumption and height”.

Cow’s Milk Vs. Non-Cow’s Milks: What Did The Researchers Find?

“It’s not like if you’re not consuming cow’s milk, you’re a little shorter“, Jonathon Maguire, a Toronto pediatrician and the study’s lead author, told CNN. From all these children, 84 percent consumed only cow milk, while 8 percent consumed both cow milk and alternatives.

Drinking a cup of non-cow’s milk does not provide the full protein required by a child. But many parents are now choosing non-cow’s milk for their children, which may have lower nutritional content, said Dr. Maguire.

Plus, she added, the calcium from milk alternatives is generally not as well-absorbed as the calcium in cow’s milk.

It is not clear whether this height difference continues into adolescent, teen, or adult years.

According to researchers, “the amount children were shorter depended on how much they were consuming”.

“In the mediation analysis, lower cow milk consumption only partially mediated the association between non-cow milk consumption and lower height”, said the study’s abstract. Abundant studies around the world do show the preference of a vegetarian diet or inclusion of fish or eggs in diet to in improve a child’s growth and height.

The study, published Wednesday in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that each daily cup of non-cow’s milk consumed was associated with 0.4 centimeters (0.15 inches) lower height than average for a child’s age.

Connie Weaver, a nutrition expert at Purdue University, feels the study and its results are interesting.

‘The nutritional content of cow’s milk is regulated in the United States and Canada, while the nutritional contents of most non-cow’s milks are not.