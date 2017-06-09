Data Shows Xbox Gamers Aren’t Using Backward Compatibility Much

During last’s year’s E3 Microsoft announced a major new successor to the Xbox One and later the Xbox One S, scheduled for release in late 2017.

“Before the company turned off this data spigot, though, we were able to randomly sample the Xbox-usage activity of hundreds of thousands of active Gamertags over a period of more than four months”. The PlayStation 4 has around 1.8, while the Xbox One has around 1.3. And if you want to play some PS1 games: you’re simply out of luck.

The truth is, despite having a ton of controversial issues at launch and still featuring an occasionally frustrating interface, the Xbox One is a system that’s fully capable of entertaining families and gamers for at least another five years. This all kicked off when Sony global sales chief Jim Ryan offered some rather dismissive comments about backward compatibility in an interview with Time. Sony, on the other hand, hasn’t done much with backwards compatibility outside of PS Now.

The ability to play games designed for older consoles like the Xbox 360 on Xbox One appears to be a beloved feature, making headlines every time more games are added to the list of titles that support backwards compatibility. This means that reports like the one conducted by Ars Technica are released and show that from a pool of almost a million Xbox Live users, only 1.5 percent of their collective time is spent revisiting old games.

Gamers who like their backwards compatibility options don’t have to worry.

Looking past Netflix and YouTube, no individual non-gaming app makes much of a solo impression on either console. This is the debut of the Xbox Scorpio, after all.

Microsoft will unveil its successor to the Xbox One when the E3 video games convention begins next week.

“We’ll keep tuning Scorpio to empower creators to share the best versions of their games”, Corporate Vice President of Xbox and Windows Platform Mike Ybarra tweeted.