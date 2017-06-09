Defense chief: North Korea a ‘clear and present danger’

The United States will not accept China’s militarisation of man-made islands in the South China Sea, Defence Secretary, James Mattis, has warned.

Trump tweeted that he’d told Xi a trade deal with the USA would be “far better for them if they solve the North Korea problem”.

Mattis, arguably Trump’s most important statesman as the new president hopes to slash the State Department, tried to allay the fears.

“North Korea poses a threat to us all”, Mattis said on Saturday in a speech to the Shangri-La security dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s most high-profile security conference. The White House has repeatedly called on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs.

“It is therefore imperative that all countries do their part to fulfil their obligations and work together to support our shared goal of denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula”, he added.

Though US military exercises in the Korean peninsula have been controversial in the global community, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley urged security council members to enforce the new sanctions.

On Monday, North Korea test-fired another missile, the latest in a series of launches and nuclear tests that have increased tensions in the region.

For weeks, the United States has been negotiating with China on new measures to ratchet up the pressure on North Korea but Beijing has insisted on the need to open up dialogue.

“Whatever sanctions and pressure may follow, we will not flinch from the road to build up nuclear forces which was chosen to defend the sovereignty of the country and the rights to national existence and will move forward towards the final victory”, the spokesman added.

China – a Russian ally – has pitted itself against its smaller neighbours in claiming disputed islands, coral reefs and lagoons in the South China Sea.

After pleading for China’s cooperation to address Pyongyang’s threat, Mattis warned Beijing that the USA will not accept its militarisation policy in the South China Sea, whose sovereignty is also partially claimed by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

Mattis paraphrased former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, after a participant asked whether or not the world was witnessing the “destruction” of a rules-based order founded by the U.S. in the wake of World War II. Another wondered if he could be trusted given his “America First” pronouncements.

“As a Pacific nation, we have enduring interests and commitments in the Asia-Pacific region”, Mattis said aboard his aircraft, referring in part to USA defense treaties with Japan, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines. “We will still be there, and we will be there with you”.

Numerous delegates and participants at the Dialogue, however, were more interested in Mattis’ thoughts on the Trump administration’s approach to the ties and interactions with increasingly nervous regional allies and partners, with Mattis asked at the question and answer session if the American-led global order is in the process of being dismantled. He insisted that the United States will “still be there”, noting that the Trump administration will pursue “a fresh approach” while asking for patience from regional allies.

“The scope and effect of China’s construction activities in the South China Sea differ from those of other countries in several key ways”, Mattis said.

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said delegates were generally reassured. In April, US President Donald Trump said that he was working with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to resolve the “North Korean problem”.

“The logic of confrontation may have serious consequences for the Korean Peninsula”.

“Individual countries maintain their security through exclusive military alliances, base their security on other countries’ insecurity and do not hesitate to stir up conflict and provoke trouble”.