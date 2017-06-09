Defining obstruction of justice after James Comey’s testimony

JAMES COMEY: I think it’s described in a written release from DOJ which I don’t remember sitting here, but the gist is he will be recused from all matters relating to Russian Federation or the campaign. They tried to undermine Comey’s credibility by issuing press releases and even ads pointing to a past instance where the Federal Bureau of Investigation had to clean up the director’s testimony to Congress.

Comey agreed that he called Democrats and Republicans to tell them that he didn’t know where the story came from. Further, the piece makes the case for “executive discretion” through which an executive officer (and the president is the chief executive) may weigh the seriousness of the crime against the implications of an investigation and choose an alternative to criminal prosecution.

Kasowitz is focusing on part of the testimony where Comey said he leaked the private conversation he had with Trump in order to prompt the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian interference.

Neither had been told not to speak about those conversations by the president or by Mueller.

The remarks were the first Trump has personally made since Thursday’s testimony, when the President was uncharacteristically quiet on Twitter.

Nor did it explain why Comey said he could not discuss those reasons in public.

The US Justice Department on Thursday said Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the probe into Russia’s attempt to influence the 2016 election only because of his involvement in Donald Trump’s campaign.

Though Republicans worked to discredit Comey and to blunt the impact of his testimony, the ex-director’s statement deepened questions about the basis for his May 9 dismissal and about whether Trump’s actions constituted obstruction of justice. But aides and senators said it may be hard to compel Comey, now a private citizen, to return for more questions – this time from a panel packed with former federal prosecutors and state attorneys general whose queries may be more pointed.

A spokesman for Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, didn’t return requests for comment.

He has done defence work for many big companies and be forced to step aside from some investigations, legal ethics experts said on Wednesday.

Flynn has also provided some documents to the House Intelligence Committee in response to a subpoena, according to that panel’s ranking member, Adam Schiff, D-Calif. It is quite possibly this kind of thinking, the author claims, that was behind Trump’s desire to let Flynn off the hook.

Comey’s testimony underscored the discord that had soured their relationship.

Graham warned that any expansion of the controversies swirling around Trump will likely lead to more political fallout. “You start with one thing, you’re going to wind up with another”.